UK PM Rishi Sunak congratulates Lula on Brazil election victory

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-10-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 13:12 IST
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his victory in Brazil's election, saying he looked forward to coordinating on issues including protecting the planet's natural resources.

"I look forward to working together on the issues that matter to the UK and Brazil, from growing the global economy to protecting the planet's natural resources and promoting democratic values," Sunak said on Twitter.

