TN condoles Gujarat bridge collapse deaths

Expressing grief, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami on Monday conveyed their condolences to the kin of over 100 people who were killed in the Gujarat suspension bridge collapse. Palaniswami, who is also the Leader of Opposition said he prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured people.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-10-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 13:34 IST
Visual after Morbi bridge collapse (Photo /ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Expressing grief, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami on Monday conveyed their condolences to the kin of over 100 people who were killed in the Gujarat suspension bridge collapse. In his condolence message, Ravi said he was grieved over the loss of invaluable lives. He prayed for the quick recovery of the injured people, the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said on its Twitter handle. Stalin said that he was deeply pained by the loss of so many innocent lives in the Morbi bridge collapse.

''My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. While I wish for the speedy recovery of those who have sustained injuries, the remaining people trapped must be rescued safely at the earliest,'' the Chief Minister said on his Twitter handle. AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami in his condolence message said he was anugished by the death of over 135 people and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. Palaniswami, who is also the Leader of Opposition said he prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured people.

