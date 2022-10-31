Gola Gokarnath bypoll: Adityanath promises Kashi Vishwanath temple-like development

Ahead of the assembly bypoll in Gola Gokarnath constituency, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the main temple here will be developed on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath shrine in Varanasi. The assembly seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. The bypoll is scheduled for November 3 and the results will be declared on November 6. ''The late MLA Arvind Giri developed the area and it was his last wish that Gola Gokarnath should be made as visible as Kashi. It is unfortunate that today Arvind Giri is not with us, but his son Aman Giri is with us and in the future, I will come here to lay the foundation stone to develop this 'Chhoti Kashi' on the lines of Kashi,'' Adityanath said while campaigning for the upcoming election. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Aman Giri, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has given ticket to former MLA Vinay Tiwari.

There is a Shiva temple at Gola Gokarnath in Kheri district and this major pilgrimage center is also known as ''Chhoti Kashi''.The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, facilitating the movement of pilgrims who do not have to pass through the narrow lanes now and can have better darshan of Baba Vishwanath.

The chief minister also said that no trader will be harmed here and the street vendors will be better adjusted and their faith will be respected.

Expressing gratitude to the people of the district for giving all the eight assembly seats in Kheri to the BJP in the 2022 assembly elections, Adityanath appealed to them to vote in favour of the party candidate in the by-election.

Targeting the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), he said that they are saying elections are being won forcibly, but in reality, they are being won with the blessings of voters.

He also taunted the main opposition party, saying the SP has conceded defeat even before the elections and that the party got an opportunity to form its government four times, but no development took place. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas' mantra, the priest-turned-politician said, ''We have not seen anyone's caste, creed or religion in delivering the development plan. We have given everyone the benefit of development schemes.

''I have come here to assure the farmers that every penny of your cane price will be paid,'' he said in a special reference to farmers.

''We have given instructions that with the start of the new session, the sugarcane price of each farmer should be paid, otherwise remember our jails are waiting for those corrupt who mess up with the sentiments of farmers and youth,'' he said.

Stressing that his government has a zero tolerance policy against criminals and mafia, Adityanath said go to the east or west or anywhere else in the entire state, the mafia elements are today frightened. The meeting was also addressed by other prominent speakers, including BJP state president Bhupendra Singh.

