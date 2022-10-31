BJP, Cong pay rich tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

Leaders from across the political spectrum paid rich tributes to the country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Monday as they recalled his pioneering role in integrating over 550 princely states with the Union of India after the Partition.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at an event that the country would not have faced the many problems confronting it today had Patel been made its first prime minister.

Addressing students of the Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, he said, ''A man who is remembered long after his death can only be called great, that was Sardar... There is a public opinion in the country that if Sardar Patel was made the first prime minister of India, it would not have faced the many problems it is facing today.'' With the BJP often voicing the view that Patel and not Jawaharlal Nehru should have been India's first prime minister and criticising the latter's leadership, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took an apparent swipe at the ruling party's leaders.

''Irrespective of whatever the Distorians peddle, Patel and Nehru formed an unique jugalbandi for almost 30 years that shaped modern India,'' he said in a tweet and shared a photograph of Nehru and Patel together.

Ramesh uses the term 'distorian' in a dig at BJP leaders for what he alleges is their distorted reading of history.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, ''Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's ironclad will united India. The most fitting tribute to him would be to keep the flame of unity he ignited shining brighter than ever.'' Lauding Patel on his 147th anniversary as the great architect of modern India and an ''Iron Man'', BJP president J P Nadda said his contribution and resolve to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country will always inspire people in the making of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

The Congress said on its Twitter handle, ''We pay our heartfelt tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his birth anniversary. It was for his iron will that the nation was weaved into a union.'' ''A great son of Bharat Mata, he continues to inspire us to fight the forces of hate & division,'' the party said.

Shah said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has worked to deepen constitutional and democratic values, and has strengthened the security of the country so that no one can now dare to cast an evil eye on India's borders.

In his address, the senior BJP leader strongly advocated the propagation of Indian languages and asked parents to speak to their children at home only in their mother tongue.

The home minister said students and children should read up on Patel to know about his vision for a united India with deep democratic roots.

Another senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Patel stood out for his decisiveness during challenging times and this was the trademark of his leadership.

Pradhan was addressing students who participated in a youth debate organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat to mark Patel's birth anniversary.

It was because of Patel's efforts that over 500 princely states were merged with India and this ''was not less than climbing the Himalayas up and down five times'', the Union education minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said Patel was the hero of public consciousness.

''His important contributions in shaping modern India shall always be remembered and his role in the making of a strong Constitution is commendable. His life is an inspiration for all of us to dedicate ourselves to the cause of the nation,'' he said.

