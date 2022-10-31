US Domestic News Roundup: Senate Republicans want the SEC to explain why staff are quitting; Opening statements in criminal case against Trump's company set for Monday and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Senate Republicans want the SEC to explain why staff are quitting

Senate Republicans want the SEC to explain why staff are leaving the nation's corporate watchdog at the highest rate in 10 years amid a flurry of proposed rules, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday. The private letter dated Oct. 27 from Senate Republicans to the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, adds to mounting criticism that the U.S. regulator lacks the internal firepower it needs to accomplish its ambitious rulemaking plans.

Opening statements in criminal case against Trump's company set for Monday

Opening statements are set for Monday in the criminal case accusing former President Donald Trump's real estate company of a 15-year tax fraud. The case is among the mounting legal troubles facing the 76-year-old Trump, a Republican, as he considers another bid for the presidency after losing in 2020.

Biden casts early vote, vows to visit more states in coming days

U.S. President Joe Biden cast an early vote in the crucial Nov. 8 midterm elections on Saturday, joined by his granddaughter Natalie, a first-time voter, and said he would visit more states in the coming days to help Democrats fight for every possible vote. Polls suggest Democrats could lose control of both houses of Congress, with voter discontent over high inflation spoiling the momentum Democrats had hoped to win from a bitter fight with Republicans over abortion rights.

Man arrested in attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's spouse faces charges

The man who clubbed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in the head with a hammer, shouting "Where is Nancy?" after forcing his way into the couple's San Francisco home, faced charges of attempted murder and other felonies a day later. Police have not offered a motive for Friday's assault on Paul Pelosi, 82, who according to his wife's office underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his hands and right arm, though doctors expect a full recovery.

Harvard and UNC race cases present test for U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider whether colleges may continue to use race as a factor in student admissions in two cases that give its conservative majority a chance to ban policies often employed to boost Black and Hispanic enrollment and perhaps overturn its own precedents allowing such practices. The justices, confronting another contentious issue in U.S. American society, are scheduled to hear arguments on Monday in appeals by a group backed by a conservative activist of lower court rulings upholding affirmative action admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.

'Complex threat environment' ahead of midterm elections, top cybersecurity official says

Election officials in the United States have been alerted to safe-proof their voting systems and be vigilant about political violence amid a "very complex threat environment," top U.S. cybersecurity official Jen Easterly said on Sunday in the wake of an attack on the husband of a leading Democratic lawmaker last week. Easterly, the director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in an appearance on CBS "Face the Nation" said the agency is concerned about a range of threats, including cyber, insider, physical and disinformation even as it sees no "specific or credible" threats.

Cyber officials from 37 countries, 13 companies to meet on ransomware in Washington

The White House will host officials from 37 countries and 13 global companies in Washington this week to address the growing threat of ransomware and other cybercrime, including the illicit use of cryptocurrencies, a senior U.S. official said. The in-person meeting follows last year's virtual inaugural meeting of the informal Counter-Ransomware Initiative, adding seven more countries and bringing in a diverse group of private sector players for the first time.

Elon Musk deletes tweet with an unfounded theory about Pelosi attack

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk appeared to have deleted a tweet posted on Sunday referencing an unfounded theory regarding the attack on the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at their San Francisco home. The since-deleted tweet was in response to one by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who blamed the attack on hateful rhetoric by the Republican Party and linked to an L.A. Times story about how the suspect promoted far-right conspiracy theories online.

Men wrongly convicted in Malcolm X slaying reach settlement with New York City, state

A man exonerated last year in the 1965 slaying of Black activist Malcolm X and the estate of a second man cleared posthumously reached a settlement totaling $36 million with New York City and state, their attorney said on Sunday. Muhammad Aziz, 84, had sought $40 million after serving about two decades in prison and more than 55 years after being wrongly blamed in the case that raised questions about racism in the criminal justice system. Aziz is married and has six children.

U.S. Supreme Court tackles Harvard and UNC race-conscious admissions

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Monday in two major cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina that could imperil decades-old affirmative action policies that factor race into student admissions to boost Black and Hispanic enrollment on American campuses. The arguments are set to begin at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) in appeals by a group founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum of lower court rulings upholding programs used at the two prestigious schools to foster student diversity. The court confronts this divisive issue four months after its major rulings curtailing abortion rights and widening gun rights.

