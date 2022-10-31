Left Menu

PM Modi's every word, action, cloth he wears directed towards elections: Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his every word, every action, and every cloth were focused on elections.The Congress leader said the money Modi spent on foreign travels and outfits sufficed to build pucca houses for the poor.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 18:51 IST
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his ''every word, every action, and every cloth'' were focused on elections.

The Congress leader said the money Modi spent on foreign travels and outfits sufficed to build pucca houses for the poor.

''His (prime minister's) every word, every action, every cloth... the quirky costumes are all focused on elections,'' Dotasra told reporters.

''Modi hires the most expensive designers. He has made the country's biggest industrialists his friends but talks about the welfare of the poor,'' he said, adding the rich-poor divide has only widened under the BJP government at the Centre.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan's Banswara on Tuesday. This visit is considered important to woo locals in the tribal-dominated district bordering Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

While Gujarat is slated to go to polls later this year, assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are likely to be be held by the end of 2023.

