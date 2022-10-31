MP Guv unveils Sardar Patel portrait in Raj Bhavan's banquet hall; Cong remembers 'Iron Man', Indira

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel on Monday unveiled a portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the banquet hall of the Raj Bhavan here to mark the National Unity Day.

The governor garlanded the statue of India's first Home Minister in the Sandipani auditorium at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of his birth anniversary, official sources said.

He also administered the oath of national integration to Raj Bhawan staff.

Rich tributes were paid to the ''Iron Man of India'' in the state headquarters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bhopal.

Terming the first Deputy PM as the man who united the entire country, Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said, ''The work done by Sardar Patel for the country's unity and integrity is being carried forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.'' In a programme at the state Congress headquarters here, office-bearers of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) led by vice-president and organization in-charge Chandra Prabhash Shekhar remembered former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary on Monday.

Shekhar said Congresspersons garlanded the portraits of the two great personalities and paid tributes to them.

The state Congress vice-president said Gandhi as PM took revolutionary decisions like nationalisation of banks and launch of poverty eradication programme.

Paying rich tributes to Patel, former state minister and Congress MLA PC Sharma said though the first home minister of independent India was a very strong leader, he was a simple man.

Sharma said India will always remember late PM Gandhi for not only launching people-oriented welfare schemes in a major way, but also for the war with Pakistan that resulted in the creation of Bangladesh in 1971.

