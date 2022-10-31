Mizoram yet to get Assam's response on proposal to defer border talks: Official

The Mizoram government is yet to receive any response from Assam over its proposal to postpone the third round of talks on border-related disputes between the two states, a senior official said here on Monday. The talks are scheduled to be held on November 4 in Guwahati.

Lalhriatpuia, the Mizoram home department additional secretary, said that a letter was sent to Assam last week requesting the postponement of the border talks in view of President Droupadi Murmu two-day visit to the state on November 3.

The Zoramthanga government, in the letter, proposed November 9 to 11 as fresh dates for the discussions, he told PTI.

''We are yet to receive response in the matter from Assam,'' Lalhriatpuia said, adding that any change in schedule can be made once the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government agrees to it. Despite attempts, no Assam official could be reached for a comment on the matter.

Earlier, Zoramthanga had also raised concern over the fact that land revenue minister Lalruatkima or forest minister TJ Lalnuntluanga, both currently on tour outside the state, won't be able to accompany home minister Lalchamliana, who heads the Mizoram delegation, if talks are held on November 4.

Lalruatkima might take part in the discussions if the meeting is deferred, the home department additional secretary said. Mizoram shares a 164.6-km-long border with Assam.

In an effort to resolve boundary disputes, following the clashes that broke out near Mizoram's Vairengte village on National Highway-306 in July last year, delegations of both states have met two times in Aizawl and held virtual meetings on five occasions.

Six policemen from Assam were among the seven killed and over 60 people were injured in the violence.

The chief ministers of both the states had also met twice in New Delhi -- in November last year and September this year -- to find an amicable solution to the vexed border dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)