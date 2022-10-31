Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-10-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 21:15 IST
Modi chairs high-level meeting on Morbi bridge collapse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night chaired a meeting on the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat and asked authorities to extend all possible help to those affected by the tragedy, officials said.

At the meeting, which took place at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, the PM, who is touring poll-bound Gujarat, was briefed on the relief and rescue operations at the accident site, located around 300 km from the state capital, they said.

At least 134 people have lost their lives in the tragedy which took place in Morbi town of the Saurashtra region when the British-era suspension bridge came crashing down on Sunday evening, a police official has said.

Modi emphasized on ensuring that those affected by the disaster get all possible assistance, the officials said.

“Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi at the Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar,'' an official release said.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the relief and rescue operations launched at the accident site and all aspects related to the tragedy were discussed, the release said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar and Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia along with other top officials.

