Vote for Anant Singh's wife : Nitish urges Mokama voters

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Monday urged voters of Mokama assembly constituency to support Neelam Devi, the RJD candidate and wife of his former protégé Anant Kumar Singh whose disqualification has necessitated the by-poll.

Kumar made the appeal in a video message, barely a minute and a half long, which came in the backdrop of speculations fuelled by his inability to take part in the campaign on account of injuries sustained in a mishap two weeks ago.

In his appeal, Kumar reminded the voters of Mokama of his own old association with the assembly segment, which fell under the now abolished Lok Sabha segment of Barh he had represented five times.

“I was scheduled to visit Mokama along with Deputy Chief Minsters Tejashwi Prasad Yadav but could not because of health reasons”, said Kumar.

He also spoke of the development measures undertaken by his government in Mokama, specially in the 'taal' (wetland) area, where road connectivity and power supply have improved over the years.

“Work is in progress for projects worth Rs 1,600 crore in the area. Completion of these will be a joyous and historic occasion for local residents,” he said.

“I have not been able to come myself, but I appeal to all people of Mokama to ensure a massive victory of Neelam Devi, the Mahagathbandhan candidate who is contesting on the RJD's hurricane lamp symbol,” Kumar added.

Anant Kumar Singh was disqualified earlier this year upon conviction in a case relating to recovery of arms and explosives from his residence.

Once a confidant of the Bihar chief minister, Singh had won Mokama on a JD(U) ticket for two consecutive terms before falling out in 2015 when he retained the seat as an Independent and gravitated towards the RJD ahead of the 2020 assembly polls. Kumar's inability to campaign has fuelled speculations about rumblings in the 'Mahagathbandhan', which he had joined barely two months ago, accusing the then ally BJP of trying to split his party.

The BJP is contesting the assembly seat after a gap of 27 years. Its candidate Sonam Devi is the wife of Lalan Singh, another Mokama-based muscleman opposed to Anant Singh.

A highlight of the party's campaign has been the attempt to fish in troubled waters by pointing out to voters that Anant Kumar Singh, fondly known as 'Chhote Sarkar' in Mokama, was in jail for earning the wrath of Nitish Kumar and JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan who is also the MP from Munger, the Lok Sabha constituency under which Mokama now falls.

Interestingly, Lalan has been vigorously campaigning for Neelam Devi, who had contested against him as a Congress candidate in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while the BJP is painting her husband as a victim on one hand and on the other accusing him of intimidating voters from inside the jail. Voting is scheduled to take place in two assembly segments of Bihar, Mokama and Gopalganj, on November 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)