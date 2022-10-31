Maha govt asks CAG to probe 'illegal' allocation of works by BMC during pandemic

The Eknath Shinde-led government has asked the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to conduct a probe into the allocation of works by the Mumbai civic body during the pandemic period when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power.

However, the exact period and the cost of the projects recommended for investigation by the CAG are unclear.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said ''norms of the CAG audit'' were being finalised as ''corruption was suspected''. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar alleged, ''10 departments of the BMC had indulged in corruption of Rs 12,000 crore in tenders and contracts''.

The allotment of a COVID centre by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the purchase of necessary items, and the distribution of work done illegally will be investigated through the CAG, an official said.

A priority was given to building facilities and purchasing goods immediately without conducting the tender process to avoid inconvenience to people during the pandemic, he said.

''The state government is finalising the norms of the CAG audit of some BMC works because we suspect corruption and loss of taxpayers' money,'' Fadnavis said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), then in opposition, has repeatedly accused the erstwhile MVA dispensation of misusing power and causing massive corruption.

Shelar alleged a piece of land was purchased from a builder for Rs 339 crore though he had bought in only for Rs 2-3 crore. ''The centralised procurement undertaken during the COVID-19 pandemic is suspicious. We want a thorough probe,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, official sources had said the state had asked the CAG to investigate several cases and submit a report as soon as possible in order to unravel the truth.

The BJP shares power with the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, now called 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena'.

