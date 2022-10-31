VP Dhankhar asks bureaucrats to take lead in making India developed country

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday urged bureaucrats to take a lead in making India a developed nation in the next 25 years.

He asked them to go by the spirit of ''minimum government - maximum governance'' endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, observing that ''it is not a mere slogan but the need of the hour''.

Dhankhar, who is also the president of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), was attending its 68th Annual General Body Meeting here. It was his maiden visit to IIPA after he assumed the Vice President's office in August.

According to a statement issued by the Vice President's Secretariat, Dhankhar observed that the government's philosophy of ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'' encapsulated India's civilisational ethos and the vision of constitution makers. He called upon the bureaucracy to make this vision a reality and work towards taking the government’s developmental vision to the last individual.

In his address, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the future-ready bureaucracy needs to tackle the triple problems of aging population, rising income inequality and climate justice.

The minister said the holding of the general body meeting Sardar Patel's birth anniversary was a great tribute to the 'Iron Man of India' and the 'Father of Civil Services in India'.

Singh said IIPA was contributing towards capacity building, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was able to conduct more than 100 offline and online training programmes and quickly transformed itself into a powerhouse of digital training.

