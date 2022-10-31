Left Menu

Kharge to join Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will walk with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the first time he will do so after taking on the party mantle.Kharge will reach Hyderabad in the afternoon and join Gandhi in the evening leg of the Yatra, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters.Kharge and Gandhi will hoist the tricolour near the Charminar at the same spot where former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had hoisted the flag while starting the Sadbhavna Yatra in the 1980s.The last time Kharge participated in the Yatra was on October 16 in Karnatakas Bellary.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-10-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 21:45 IST
Kharge to join Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad on Tuesday
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will walk with Rahul Gandhi in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the first time he will do so after taking on the party mantle.

Kharge will reach Hyderabad in the afternoon and join Gandhi in the evening leg of the Yatra, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters.

Kharge and Gandhi will hoist the tricolour near the Charminar at the same spot where former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had hoisted the flag while starting the 'Sadbhavna Yatra' in the 1980s.

The last time Kharge participated in the Yatra was on October 16 in Karnataka's Bellary. He had joined Gandhi in Bellary for the Yatra and later addressed a public meeting there.

On October 17, polling was held for the post of Congress president between Kharge and Shashi Tharoor in which the former came out victorious. Both Kharge and Gandhi are likely to address the gathering at the end point of the Yatra on Tuesday. PTI ASK SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022