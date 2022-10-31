Left Menu

Parliamentary panel plans to discuss effect of rupee depreciation on trade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 21:58 IST
Parliamentary panel plans to discuss effect of rupee depreciation on trade
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel on Monday decided to discuss the implications of rupee's depreciation on trade, despite opposition from its BJP members, sources said.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce, chaired by senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, met for the first time on Monday after reconstitution and deliberated upon the subjects need to be taken up for discussion, they said.

During the meeting, Singhvi proposed that the implications of rupee's depreciation on trade be discussed.

His proposal was strongly opposed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, a panel member, who said the depreciation was temporary and the panel should discuss subjects such as balance of trade, which have long-term implications.

Dubey was supported by several other BJP MPs like Raju Bista, Rajkumar Chahar and Deepak Prakash.

Almost all opposition MPs were in favour of taking up the matter, saying it was an important subject which needed wide discussions and studies.

The panel is likely to call trade bodies and top government officials to deliberate on this issue, they said.

Rupee has been under pressure since the beginning of this year, in tandem with other emerging market currencies in the aftermath of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve sparked foreign fund outflows.

The domestic currency plunged to its lifetime low of 83 against the US dollar earlier in October and it continues to remain above Rs 82.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022