UK warns Russia of severe consquences if nuclear weapons used in Ukraine

Britain on Monday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe consequences if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying such a step would change the nature of the conflict.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-10-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 22:09 IST
Britain on Monday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe consequences if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying such a step would change the nature of the conflict.

"No other country is talking about nuclear use. No country is threatening Russia or President Putin," foreign minister James Cleverly told lawmakers.

"He should be clear that for the UK and our Allies, any use, at all, of nuclear weapons would change the nature of the conflict. There would be severe consequences for Russia."

