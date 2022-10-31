UK warns Russia of severe consquences if nuclear weapons used in Ukraine
Britain on Monday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe consequences if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying such a step would change the nature of the conflict. "No other country is talking about nuclear use.
Reuters | London | Updated: 31-10-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 22:09 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain on Monday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe consequences if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying such a step would change the nature of the conflict.
"No other country is talking about nuclear use. No country is threatening Russia or President Putin," foreign minister James Cleverly told lawmakers.
"He should be clear that for the UK and our Allies, any use, at all, of nuclear weapons would change the nature of the conflict. There would be severe consequences for Russia."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Moscow
- Britain
- James Cleverly
- Allies
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Russia
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Swiatek rallies past Pegula to reach San Diego final
Sports News Roundup: NHL finds no evidence to back sexual abuse claims against Tampa Bay's Cole; Tennis-Swiatek rallies past Pegula to reach San Diego final and more
Tennis-Swiatek rallies past Pegula to reach San Diego final
4 bike rallies to commemorate saving J&K from Pak
Renault's de Meo calls on FIA to allow EVs to compete in rallies