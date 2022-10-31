On Unity Day, PM targets Rahul over his yatra, asks Cong to connect with Sardar Patel first

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Congress over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's photo missing from advertisements in newspapers given by the party-led government in Rajasthan on Monday, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, and advised its leaders to first connect with the man who unified India.

Earlier, after reviewing Ekta Diwas Parade at Kevadia in Narmada district and paying tributes to Sardar Patel, Modi, who is on a tour of poll-bound Gujarat, said enemies were trying to break India's unity and the country should stand firm against such attempts.

Sardar Patel's birth anniversary is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day.

The PM's attack on the Congress came at a time when Rahul Gandhi is undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra and its senior leader, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, whose government issued the advertisements, is in Gujarat for campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls in the western state.

“The Congress has given full page advertisements in at least two dailies of the state. Today's is the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. In the advertisements, there is not even a small photo of Sardar Patel. He was a big leader of the country, the Congress and deputy prime minister in the government of your Jawaharlal Nehru,” Modi said.

The PM was speaking at a rally at Tharad in Banaskantha district after inaugurating or laying the foundation stones of various development projects in the region.

“They want to unite the country (referring to Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi). First connect yourself with Sardar Patel who united the country. What an insult! The people of Gujarat will not take this insult lying down, such an insult to Sardar Patel will never be tolerated, that too in the land of Gujarat,'' Modi said.

“He lived for the country, he gave something to the country, we are proud of him. We feel satisfied that we have built the biggest statue of Sardar Patel but they do not even want to take the name of Sardar Patel,” Modi said. The Rajasthan government on Monday gave advertisements in Gujarat dailies highlighting its achievements, development and welfare programmes in the Congress-ruled state.

Modi also targeted Gehlot, a multiple-term CM of Rajasthan, for opposing the Sujalam Suflam water canal project when he was chief minister of Gujarat.

“When I was chief minister (of Gujarat) and present chief minister of Rajasthan was also chief minister of that state, he had written a letter to me opposing the Sujalam Suflam project. I had told him do whatever you want to do, but I will go ahead with the (canal) project as it will benefit the people of north Gujarat,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the PM visited the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and paid rich tributes to the first home minister of independent India.

Speaking at the site, Modi said for India, its unity has never been a compulsion, but a unique character.

“This unity of our country has been an eyesore for our enemies. Not just today, but from thousands of years and even during the period of our slavery, all foreign attackers did whatever they wanted to do to break this unity,” he said.

“The poison which was spread in that long period, the country is facing problems due to it today also. We saw the country's partition and enemies taking advantage of it,” Modi said.

Those forces are still existing and they want to make the citizens of the country fight in the name of caste, region and language, he said, adding history is also presented in such a way that people cannot stand with each other.

“We should note that these forces are not just our known enemies from outside, but many a time these forces enter into our system in the form of slave mentality, these forces present themselves sometimes to us as a selfish motive, appeasement, nepotism, greed and corruption,'' he said.

The PM maintained the country has to stand united and fight forces inimical to its unity.

“We have to answer them (inimical forces) as the son of this country, we have to remain one,” Modi said.

The PM said Sardar Patel led a herculean task of uniting the country as the time of independence.

''It is difficult to imagine the situation if India's integration was not led by leaders like Sardar Patel. What would have happened if more than 550 princely states were not amalgamated? If our princely states would have not shown a deep sense of sacrifice and faith in Maa Bharati and decided not to join us, what would have happened? This impossible task was completed by Sardar Patel,” he added.

Modi said Sardar Patel's jayanti and Ekta Diwas were not merely dates on the calendar, but an occasion for grand celebrations of India's cultural strength.

The Prim Minister remembered those who died in Sunday's bridge collapse in Morbi town of the Saurashtra region and got emotional.

“I am in Kevadia, but my heart goes out to those who died in the Morbi Bridge collapse tragedy,” the PM said.

Troupes from across country had come to Kevadia to perform traditional dances, but the programme was cancelled in view of the tragedy, he said.

At least 134 people were killed after a British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday evening, police said.

The Prime Minister assured the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the victims.

The Gujarat government has been engaged in the rescue work and the central government is providing every possible assistance, he said.

In the night, Modi chaired a meeting on the Morbi bridge collapse and asked authorities to extend all possible help to those affected by the tragedy, officials said.

At the meeting, which took place at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, the PM was briefed on the relief and rescue operations at the accident site, located around 300 km from the state capital, they said.

Modi emphasized on ensuring that those affected by the disaster get all possible assistance, the officials said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar and Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia along with other top officials. Modi dedicated two railway projects worth more than Rs 2,900 crore at Asarva in Ahmedabad on Monday. These projects are the Ahmedabad (Asarva)-Himmatnagar-Udaipur Gauge Converted Line and Lunidhar-Jetalsar Gauge Converted Line.

The Prime Minister also flagged off new trains between Bhavnagar-Jetalsar and Asarva-Udaipur.

At the rally at Tharad in Banaskantha, Modi laid the foundation stones of projects, including those related to water supply, worth more than Rs 8,000 crore. These included Kasara to Dantiwada water pipeline from the main Narmada canal costing more than Rs 1,560 crore. PTI PD GK RSY RSY RSY

