Left Menu

BJP will win Adampur bypoll by huge margin: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said said the BJP will win the November 3 Adampur by-election by a huge margin.The bypoll was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi, the younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-10-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 22:25 IST
BJP will win Adampur bypoll by huge margin: Haryana CM Khattar
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said said the BJP will win the November 3 Adampur by-election by a huge margin.

The bypoll was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi, the younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. His son had also quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

Khattar said the BJP's election campaign is in full swing, he said.

''BJP is going to register a historic victory in Adampur by-election. We will win by a huge margin. I will also be going to the Adampur assembly constituency to campaign for the party,'' said Khattar here.

The chief minister also took a jibe at the Congress, saying no prominent leader from the party is campaigning in Adampur ''except for the the father-son duo of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deepender Singh Hooda''.

The Congress did not find any local face in Adampur and because of this, they are trying their luck with former MP Jai Prakash, who is from Kaithal, as the candidate.

The BJP has fielded a local, Bhavya Bishnoi, who is a young face, he said.

Khattar also claimed that the BJP will register an emphatic victory in next month's assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022