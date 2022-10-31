Once political rivals, Dushyant Chautala campaigns for Kuldeep Bishnoi's son in Adampur

Past political rivalry between the Bhajan Lal and Devi Lal families notwithstanding, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday campaigned for BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi's son Bhavya for the November 3 Adampur bypolls.

Chautala addressed a rally in Balsamand village in Adampur here and appealed people to vote for Bhavya and make him victorious with a big margin. He assured the villagers that more momentum will be brought in the development of the area in the coming days. The bypoll was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi, the younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, resigned as MLA from the seat and switched sides from the Congress to the BJP in August. His son had also quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

The deputy chief minister also said that the opposition only does politics of ''illusion, lies and deception''. On the Congress, he said everyone knows its state of affairs and that the people of Adampur will ensure its heavy defeat in the bypolls.

Later, interacting with the media in Balsamand, Chautala said Congress leaders are talking about Bharat Jodo, but first they should ''unite their party which is in complete disarray''.

Everyone knows about factionalism in the Congress, he said while referring to the party unit in Haryana.

''Factionalism has come to the fore in the Adampur by-election too. Where are Congress leaders Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kiran Choudhary?They still have not come to Adampur to campaign for the Congress candidate,'' he said. Chautala also took a dig at former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his MP son Deepender Singh Hooda, saying the Congress in Haryana has now become a ''father-son party''.

On the occasion, Bhavya Bishnoi said Dushyant Chautala has achieved success in political arena due to his dedication, hard work and positive thinking. He said he is inspired by the JJP leader and urged all youth to take inspiration from him. Notably, Kuldeep Bishnoi was recently quizzed about the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) not seen engaged in campaigning and whether there was any strain in the BJP-JJP alliance. To this question, Kuldeep had replied, “No, there is no such thing. Our alliance is very good and there is no strain... we are fighting this election jointly and we will win.'' While Kuldeep Bishnoi is the younger son of former Haryana chief minister late Bhajan Lal, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's great grandson.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Hisar, Brijendra Singh, son of a senior BJP leader, JJP's Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya, who was then in the Congress, contested against each other. Brijendra had won the seat as the BJP swept all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the parliamentary polls. PTI CORR SUN SRY

