PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 31-10-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 22:39 IST
SGPC chief meets decedents of Rai Bular Bhatti who donated land for Gurdwara Nankana Sahib
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday said he visited the residence of Rai Bular Bhatti, who had donated land for Gurdwara Nankana Sahib at Lahore in Pakistan.

During his visit to Pakistan, Dhami met the descendants of Bhatti at their residence.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief said they also honoured Bhatti's descendant Rai Saleem Bhatti at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan and presented him a robe of honour (siropa), a replica of the Golden Temple, woolen shawls and a set of Sikh religious books.

Dhami returned to India on Monday after attending a congregation to mark the centenary of Saka Panja Sahib in Pakistan.

Talking to PTI from Lahore over phone, Bhatti said he was thankful to the SGPC for installing the portrait of Rai Bular Bhatti at the Central Sikh Museum situated in the complex of Golden Temple on October 15.

The descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti could not visit the Golden Temple as they were not granted visas to visit Amritsar.

''Rai Bular Bhatti Sahib was a staunch follower of Baba Guru Nanak Peer. The Bhatti family had donated 18,500 acres of land to Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of founder Sikhism Guru Nanak,'' he said.

