Veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy turns 79

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy turned 79 on Monday.

The senior Congress leader, who is currently staying away from public life owing to ill health, however, celebrated his birthday at Aluva guest house here with his family and senior party leaders.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the Congress veteran at the guest house in the evening and conveyed his birthday wishes.

''The Chief Minister reached in the evening and extended his wishes. He enquired about the health condition. He said Germany has got some good medical centres... He said he will meet my father after he comes back from the treatment,'' Chandy Oommen, son of the Congress leader, told the media.

Vijayan spent around 10 minutes with Chandy and draped a ceremonial shawl on him.

Earlier in the day, prominent actor Mammootty visited Chandy at the guest house to wish him on his birthday.

Other senior leaders, including Speaker A N Shamseer, visited Chandy at the guest house where the former chief minister was currently staying for his treatment at a nearby private hospital.

Chandy, who represents Puthuppally constituency in the state Assembly since 1970, was chief minister of Kerala twice.

''Hearty birthday greetings to Shri Oommen Chandy, former Chief Minister... I wish Shri @Oommen_Chandy good health, happiness and the continued love and trust of the people of Kerala,'' Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tweeted.

Chandy, who met the media here, thanked everyone who wished him on his birthday.

The veteran politician also said that he will soon be travelling to Germany for special medical treatment for his ailment.

Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran wished Chandy on his birthday and said he is a role model for all those seeking to understand how to make an impact with their life.

''Wishing my much respected senior colleague Shri @Oommen_Chandy ji a wonderful 79th birthday on October 31 a birth date he shares with the immortal Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,'' Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala wished Chandy, praying for his health and longevity. ''May you serve the people of Kerala for years to come,'' he said.

