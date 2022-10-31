Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block lawmakers from obtaining tax returns
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 22:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in his fight to prevent a U.S. House of Representatives committee from gaining access to his tax returns for reasons he claims are politically motivated.
Trump filed an emergency request to put on hold a lower court ruling against the Republican former president that upheld the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee's request for the tax materials as a justified part of its legislative work while his attorneys prepare an appeal.
