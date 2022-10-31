Ukraine says it will press on with Black Sea grain deal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that his country would continue implementing a U.N. programme to safely export grain "as we have agreed" with the United Nations and Turkey.
He made his comments following talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. Russia announced on Saturday that it was suspending its role in the U.N.-backed initiative that escorts cargo ships through the Black Sea.
