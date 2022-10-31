Unfortunate that Patel got little opportunity to shape India's future: Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday described Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as a great visionary and said it is unfortunate that he got little opportunity to build an independent India.

Delivering the annual Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture, Thakur hailed the role of the country's first home minister in the integration of more than 500 princely states with the Union of India and in the expansion of All India Radio throughout the country after independence.

''Patel was a great visionary. It was unfortunate that Patel got little opportunity to shape the future of independent India,'' Thakur said in the lecture that was broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan to mark Patel's 147th birth anniversary.

Patel, who was also the first information and broadcasting minister of independent India, passed away on December 15, 1950.

Taking a swipe at former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Thakur said Patel's contribution to nation-building was not put forth before the nation appropriately.

''In the past, one family was credited in such a manner that it appeared that the entire freedom struggle was fought by that family alone. But history is witness, whatever the family touched, it could not be integrated with the country in the true sense,'' the minister said.

He said Nehru had accepted the responsibility to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with India but he had constant differences with Patel on the issue.

''Article 370 had been a hurdle in the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India in the true sense. The Narendra Modi government ensured the reading down of Article 370 and removal of Article 35-A and realised Patel's dream of a united India and a great India,'' he added.

Thakur said while ''some leaders'' committed mistakes in understanding China immediately after independence, Patel understood the lurking danger that the neighbouring country was and cautioned Nehru.

''History is witness that his warnings were ignored and what happened in 1962 has been recorded in history. But now times have changed. Our government remembers Patel's words in this regard, this is the reason why no one dares to cast an evil eye on India,'' Thakur said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to rectify the mistakes committed in the past and the armed forces gave a fitting response to China.

Thakur said the Modi government has taken every step to protect the citizens from terrorism and Left Wing Extremism.

''Our government has taken serious steps. As a result, Left Wing Extremism is under control... terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has been contained, investment is on the rise in states where life is returning to normal,'' he said.

The minister said Patel would have been disturbed by the violent incidents in the northeastern states but Modi, after coming to power in 2014, decided to bring the region into the mainstream.

''The Naga Peace Accord was signed (and) an agreement was signed with those agitating for Bodoland. The government is working on a war footing to link the northeast with the rail network. As a result, people of the northeast are feeling connected with the mainstream,'' he said.

Thakur also listed steps taken by the government to ensure financial inclusion, last-mile delivery of benefits to citizens, expansion of small, medium and large industries, building of infrastructure and spurring the start-up revolution in the country.

He recalled that Patel had vowed to reconstruct the Somnath temple on November 13, 1947.

''In keeping with his ideas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led from the front in reconstruction of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor project to Mahakal Ujjain to a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya,'' he said.

