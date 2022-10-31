Left Menu

US President Joe Biden expresses condolences to families of Morbi bridge collapse victims

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 23:08 IST
US President Joe Biden on Monday extended his deepest condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city.

The more than a-century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening. Over 130 people have died so far in the accident.

''Today, our hearts are with India. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse, and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short,'' Biden said in a statement.

''The United States and India are indispensable partners, with deep bonds between our citizens. In this difficult hour, we will continue to stand with and support the Indian people,'' he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.

The Gujarat government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

