Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak on election result on Monday afternoon, says allied party leader

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 23:41 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will break his silence on the country's presidential election result on Monday afternoon, the acting chief of an allied party said, more than 16 hours after he lost to his adversary Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"In principle, they want him to read a text, but the format is not yet defined," Claudio Cajado said, pointing out that it is also not certain that Bolsonaro will publicly concede defeat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

