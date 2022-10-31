Gujarat bridge collapse: Cong demands judicial inquiry, says responsibility must be fixed

The Congress on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat, alleging prima facie it seems to be a case of ''criminal negligence'' and ''gross misgovernance''.

The Opposition party also sought financial and medical assistance from the government for all those affected.

At least 134 people died when the suspension bridge collapsed. The over-a-century-old bridge on the Machchhu river, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to those killed in the tragedy and said that may God give the strength to the families of the bereaved to bear the loss.

Interacting with reporters here, he said the reasons for the collapse of the bridge that reopened five days ago ought to be known.

''Why were so many people allowed in? There should be an inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge,'' Kharge said.

The bereaved families and those affected should be provided all assistance and given compensation, he said, adding those injured should be provided all help in medical treatment by the government. ''Our (Congress) leaders have reached there. Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan chief minister) is also reaching there. We will try to help out as much as possible. We don't want to indulge in any politics over it or blame anyone at this point. Blame can be established only when the report of the probe is out,'' Kharge said.

At a press conference in Telangana's Kothur, when asked about the Morni bridge collapse and who is to be blamed for it, Rahul Gandhi said he does not wish to politicise the incident. ''People have died here. It is disrespectful for them to politicise this incident. So I am not going to do it.'' Ahead of the press meet, a two-minute silence was held in memory of those killed in the accident.

In a statement, the Congress said Kharge was deeply saddened to learn that most of the dead were children, women and elderly people. After learning about the tragedy, he immediately took stock of the situation last night, spoke to senior leaders of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress and urged them to ensure that party members and frontal organisations help in the rescue and relief work in every possible way, it said. Kharge expects the Gujarat government to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured and to search for the missing, besides providing appropriate financial assistance to the families of the bereaved and the injured, the party said. Kharge has also demanded a judicial inquiry into the cause of this accident, ''which prima facie seems to be a case of criminal negligence and gross misgovernance'', it said.

He also asserted this is not the time for politicking, but the responsibility of this tragic accident must be fixed and the guilty must be brought to book.

Only then can such incidents be prevented in the future, the Congress president said.

Kharge has assured the people of Gujarat that the Congress party stands in solidarity with them, the statement said. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also expressed grief over the incident and offered her condolences to the families of the deceased, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi. In her condolence message, she said that the entire nation stands with the families of the victims in their hour of grief, according to Ramesh. She prayed for the departed souls and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

