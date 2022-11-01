Left Menu

Argentine president meets newly-elected Lula in Brazil

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez traveled to Brazil on Monday to meet President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and congratulate him on Sunday's election win, calling him a "partner to work with and dream big with." Lula's win consolidates a new "pink tide" of leftist electoral gains in Latin America.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 01:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 01:06 IST
Argentine president meets newly-elected Lula in Brazil

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez traveled to Brazil on Monday to meet President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and congratulate him on Sunday's election win, calling him a "partner to work with and dream big with."

Lula's win consolidates a new "pink tide" of leftist electoral gains in Latin America. Argentina's Peronist leader promptly celebrated the election result, having had a tense relationship with right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro over the past four years. "(Lula's) victory ushers in a new era for the history of Latin America. A time of hope and future that begins today," Fernandez said on Twitter. "Here you have a partner to work with and dream big with for the well-being of our nations."

The victory of 77-year-old Lula could prompt a stronger relationship between the two neighbors once Lula takes office on Jan. 1. "Argentina and Brazil represent a very high level of South American GDP," Fernandez said on Argentina's Radio 10 on Sunday night, ahead of his trip to Brazil's financial capital Sao Paulo.

He said Lula was "a really unique and impressive leader, who has had a very tough time" - a reference to the 19 months Lula spent in jail for bribery convictions, which were overturned by the Brazilian Supreme Court last year. Lula's first international visit ahead of his inauguration will be to Argentina, Fernandez told reporters later, following his meeting with the incoming Brazilian president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022