US Domestic News Roundup: Explainer-How new U.S. laws could trip up voters in the midterm elections; U.S. Halloween night shootings kill one, injure about 20 and more

Explainer-How new U.S. laws could trip up voters in the midterm elections

U.S. states have enacted more than 30 new voting restrictions since 2020, from voter ID requirements to limits on mail-in voting, fueling tensions between Republicans and Democrats ahead of November's general election. Republicans, who have largely embraced former President Donald Trump's false claims of fraud in the 2020 election, say the measures are necessary to ensure election integrity. Democrats say they are aimed at making it harder for voters who traditionally back the Democratic Party to cast their votes.

U.S. Halloween night shootings kill one, injure about 20

One person was killed and about 20 wounded on Halloween night in two separate shooting attacks in the U.S. cities of Kansas City and Chicago, police said. Between five and seven people were shot and one was killed in a shooting at a home in Kansas City, where about 70-100 teens were partying on Monday night, city police chief Karl Oakman said.

Oath Keeper saw Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol as 'Bastille' moment

A member of the far-right Oath Keepers group who took part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 compared it to the 1789 storming of the Bastille prison in the French Revolution on Monday, and said he hoped to "disrupt Congress" from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. In at times emotional testimony, Graydon Young of Englewood, Florida, told a jury that he joined the Oath Keepers in late 2020, driven by fears that Congress would certify the election that President Donald Trump's allies falsely claimed was stolen through widespread voter fraud.

Suspect in hammer attack on Paul Pelosi due in court in San Francisco

The man accused of beating U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer during a struggle in the couple's San Francisco home was expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday. David Wayne DePape, 42, was scheduled for a hearing where he will be advised of the state court charges against him: attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse and threatening a public official.

New Mexico House race wrangles oil and gas, climate change

The candidates vying for a New Mexico U.S. House seat are clashing over fossil fuel industry jobs and climate change, setting up voters to decide whether to focus on the environment or the economy. New Mexico's U.S. second congressional district is among a handful of swing seats which will decide whether Republicans retake the U.S. House in Nov. 8 midterm elections.

One person fatally shot at Houston party attended by members of rap group Migos -AP

One person was fatally shot and two others injured early on Tuesday at a private party in Houston attended by members of the rap group Migos, The Associated Press reported, citing police. Police did not identify the person who was killed.

Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block lawmakers from obtaining tax returns

Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in his fight to prevent a U.S. House of Representatives committee from gaining access to his tax returns for reasons he claims are politically motivated. Trump filed an emergency request to put on hold a lower court ruling against the Republican former president that upheld the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee's request for the tax materials as a justified part of its legislative work while his attorneys prepare an appeal.

U.S. Supreme Court conservatives lean against race-conscious student admissions

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled skepticism on Monday toward the legality of race-conscious admissions policies in cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina that could imperil affirmative action programs often used to boost enrollment of Black and Hispanic students. The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, heard tense arguments lasting nearly five hours in appeals by a group founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum of lower court rulings upholding policies used by the two prestigious schools to foster student diversity.

Paul Pelosi attack suspect sought to take speaker hostage, prosecutors say

The man accused of bludgeoning U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer after breaking into the couple's home threatened to take her hostage and break her kneecaps if she lied under his questioning, according to a federal criminal complaint filed on Monday. David Wayne DePape's alleged intentions emerged as federal prosecutors charged the 42-year-old suspect with assault and attempted kidnapping in Friday's predawn break-in at the Pelosis' San Francisco home.

Biden heads to Florida to campaign against DeSantis with midterms looming

President Joe Biden will visit Florida on Tuesday, seven days ahead of U.S. midterm elections, to contrast Democratic healthcare plans to those of Republicans while taking on potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis during a campaign event. In his first political event in a state he lost in 2020, Biden is expected to take aim at Florida Republican Governor DeSantis during a campaign event for Democratic candidate for governor Charlie Crist, and then attend a fundraiser.

