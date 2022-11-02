US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. grants some Venezuelans speedy entry under new program, sponsors say; Obama warns 'more people are going to get hurt' if political climate persists and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. grants some Venezuelans speedy entry under new program, sponsors say

U.S. sponsors applying to bring Venezuelans into the United States under a new program are receiving approvals in hours or days, a lightning-fast pace that could soon fill up available spaces in the program, according to U.S. sponsors and advocates. Some sponsors are U.S.-based relatives of Venezuelans eager to flee political and economic turmoil back home. But others, like South Florida business consultant Maria Antonietta Diaz, are willing to help strangers. Diaz, a Venezuelan-American advocate who has lived in the United States for the past 25 years, got in touch with Venezuelans seeking sponsors via social media.

Obama warns 'more people are going to get hurt' if political climate persists

Democratic former President Barack Obama on Tuesday warned that "more people are going to get hurt" unless the U.S. political climate changes, after the husband of the Speaker of the House was attacked by a man wielding a hammer. A 42-year-old man has been charged with breaking into the home of Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday and, in her absence, attacking her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, fracturing his skull and causing other injuries. The suspect pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and a host of other state charges.

U.S. Chief Justice Roberts pauses fight over Trump tax returns

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked a U.S. House of Representatives committee from gaining access to former President Donald Trump's tax returns, effectively pausing the fight over a request from lawmakers that he claims is politically motivated. The order from the chief justice maintains the status quo while the Supreme Court assesses Trump's emergency request, filed on Monday, to block a lower court ruling that upheld the House panel's request for the tax materials as a justified part of its legislative work, while his attorneys prepare an appeal.

Explainer-U.S. midterm elections: How America casts and counts its votes

Misinformation online and false claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump and his allies have sharply eroded public trust in the integrity of U.S. elections. How Americans vote — and the equipment they use — varies widely, and some methods are more vulnerable to efforts to shake that trust.

Election experts say the move in most states to hybrid voting systems – paper ballots tallied by electronic machines – could give voters greater confidence in the midterm elections.

Pelosi attack suspect told police he was on 'suicide mission,' prosecutors say

The man charged with breaking into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and clubbing her husband with a hammer later told police he was on a "suicide mission" and had planned to target more politicians, according to court documents prosecutors filed on Tuesday. Prosecutors' motion seeking to keep David Wayne DePape, 42, in pre-trial custody shed new light on his alleged intentions as he pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Paul Pelosi, 82, and other state charges.

White House announces $13.5 billion funding to help households with energy bills

President Joe Biden's administration will make $13.5 billion available to help low-income households lower their heating costs this winter, the White House said on Wednesday. As part of the initiative, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing $4.5 billion in low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding, it said in a statement.

CVS, Walmart, Walgreens agree to pay $13.8 billion to settle U.S. opioid claims

CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc have agreed to pay about $13.8 billion to resolve thousands of U.S. state, local and tribal government lawsuits accusing the pharmacy chains of mishandling opioid painkillers. CVS said Wednesday it had agreed to pay about $5 billion over 10 years, and Walgreens disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it had agreed to pay about $5.7 billion over 15 years. Neither company admitted wrongdoing. Walmart has agreed to pay $3.1 billion, mostly up front, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Florida school mass shooter to be sentenced to life in prison

A Florida judge was due to formally sentence Nikolas Cruz, the man who killed 17 students and staff with a semi-automatic rifle at a school in Parkland, to life in prison on Wednesday. A jury voted last month to spare Cruz, 24, the death penalty, instead choosing life in prison without the possibility of parole for one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

Stan Lee's former business manager cleared of theft charges

A Los Angeles judge cleared the former business manager of the late Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee of grand theft charges on Tuesday, ending a four-year criminal case that emerged in the final year of Lee's life. Superior Court Judge George Lomeli dismissed three felony counts against Keya Morgan, 41, after a jury had voted 11-1 in favor of acquittal. The judge dropped the charges "in the interests of justice," Variety reported from the courthouse.

U.S. provides grants, loans to expand meat processing capacity

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will direct $73 million in grants to small- and medium-sized meat and poultry processors to expand their capacity and deliver more funds through lending programs, Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday. The money aims to increase competition and stability in the meat industry - which is dominated by a few players - as part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to boost competition in the U.S. economy and rein in soaring inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)