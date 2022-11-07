World News Roundup: Russia's Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections; Pollution curbs lifted in Indian capital although air quality 'very poor' and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia's Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics. In comments posted by the press service of his Concord catering firm on Russia's Facebook equivalent VKontakte, Prigozhin said: "We have interfered (in U.S. elections), we are interfering and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do."

Pollution curbs lifted in Indian capital although air quality 'very poor'

Primary schools will reopen in India's capital New Delhi this week and curbs will be lifted on certain construction activities, authorities said on Monday, after pollution levels improved to the 'very poor' category from 'severe'. Residents in the capital have been waking up in recent weeks to hazy mornings with the sky a shade of grey.

Ethiopian and Tigray forces launch hotline as new peace talks begin

The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces have established a telephone hotline to help a maintain a ceasefire struck last week, and both sides met in Kenya on Monday for a new round of talks on implementing the truce. Ethiopia's government and regional forces from Tigray agreed last Wednesday to cease hostilities after talks mediated by the African Union (AU), a diplomatic breakthrough two years into a war that has killed thousands and displaced millions.

Facing a difficult election, Biden to hold final rally on friendly terrain

One day before midterm elections that could sharply curtail his power in Washington, President Joe Biden will on Monday hold a rally on friendly terrain in an event that underlines the difficult prospects for his Democratic Party. Rather than making a final pitch to voters in a hotly contested swing state, Biden will hold a rally in reliably Democratic Maryland, as his sagging popularity has made him unwelcome in much of the country.

Kremlin declines to comment on reported Ukraine talks with Biden aide

The Kremlin declined to comment on Monday on a Wall Street Journal report that Washington had held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war. According to the report, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held talks with aides to President Vladimir Putin in the hope of reducing the risk that the war in Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict.

North Korea says launches were simulated attack, as South recovers missile parts

North Korea said on Monday that its recent missile launches were simulated strikes on South Korea and the United States as the two countries held a "dangerous war drill", while the South said it had recovered parts of a North Korean missile near its coast. Last week, North Korea test-fired multiple missiles, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and hundreds of artillery shells into the sea, as South Korea and the United States carried out six-day air drills that ended on Saturday.

Ukraine warns of more attacks on infrastructure, as mayor urges Kyiv to prepare for the worst

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned on Sunday against more potential Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, while the mayor of Kyiv urged residents to consider preparing to leave temporarily if the capital lost water and power supplies. In regular nightly remarks, Zelenskiy said Russia was "concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure. First of all, energy."

'I've grown up,' far-rightist tells Israelis worried about his rise

A far-rightist lined up for a senior post in the next Israeli government sought on Monday to reassure the country's minorities that he would safeguard them, but he made no mention of Palestinians who feel especially threatened by his rise. Having won an election last week, conservative former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's most powerful likely coalition ally is Religious Zionism, a party led by ultranationalist Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

UK, EU agree to work to find solutions on N. Ireland protocol

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen agreed to work to resolve problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol at a meeting at the COP27 conference in Egypt on Monday, Sunak's office said. "The Prime Minister reiterated the need to find solutions to the very real problems (the protocol) had created on the ground in Northern Ireland," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

COP27: We're on a highway to climate hell, U.N. boss says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told countries gathered at the start of the COP27 summit in Egypt on Monday they face a stark choice: work together now to cut emissions or condemn future generations to climate catastrophe. The speech set an urgent tone as governments sit down for two weeks of talks on how to avert the worst of climate change, even as they are distracted by Russia's war in Ukraine, rampant consumer inflation and energy shortages.

