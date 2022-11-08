World News Roundup: Tanzania plane crash survivors, rescuers describe heroics laced with tragedy; G20 host Indonesia says Putin may seek to join summit virtually and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Tanzania plane crash survivors, rescuers describe heroics laced with tragedy

When the waters of Lake Victoria started gushing into the cabin of Flight PW494, passenger Mectrida Samuel knew she had to act fast. Around her, others were frantically trying free themselves and keep above the fast-rising water. "We had a big crash and I immediately started seeing water enter the plane. Passengers started to struggle to rescue themselves," Samuel said, describing the moments after the Precision Air flight to Bukoba plunged into the lake in northern Tanzania.

G20 host Indonesia says Putin may seek to join summit virtually

Russian President Vladimir Putin will join next week's G20 leaders summit "if the situation is possible", his Indonesian counterpart and the meeting's host said on Tuesday, adding that Putin could attend virtually instead. Joko Widodo, who is this year's chair of the bloc of major economies, said Putin during a phone conversation last week had not ruled out attending the summit in Bali, and would join if possible.

Biden warns on risk to democracy, Trump hints at another run on eve of midterms

In a stark closing argument ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, President Joe Biden on Monday warned that a Republican victory could weaken the country's democratic institutions, while former President Donald Trump hinted he could announce another White House bid as soon as next week. Biden's comments reflected the deep political divide in the United States ahead of Nov. 8 elections that could see Republicans win control of one or both chambers of Congress.

Ukraine doubles down on tough stance on talks with Russia

Ukraine doubled down on its tough stance on negotiations with Russia on Tuesday, saying talks could only resume once the Kremlin relinquishes all Ukrainian territory and that Kyiv would fight on even if it is "stabbed in the back" by its allies. The remarks come days after a U.S. media report that Washington had encouraged Kyiv to signal willingness for talks, and seemed aimed at rebuffing such pressure, at a time when U.S. mid-term elections could test Western support for Ukraine.

Analysis-North Korea's missile launches show no scarcity of weapons funding, materials despite sanctions

North Korea's record year of missile launches has shown its willingness to pour resources into producing and deploying more weapons than ever - and sanctions have done little to hinder their development, analysts say. Last week the country fired more than 80 missiles, including its latest short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) and a new variant of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), by far the North's most launches in such a short period.

Explainer - COP27: what's on the U.N. climate talks agenda

The U.N. climate conference taking place in Egypt until Nov. 18 has much to discuss, from financing the transition to clean energy to protecting the world's forests and future-proofing cities. Here are some of the most-watched topics on the agenda in the sun-baked resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Italy lets in migrants from German boat, other ships waiting

Migrants from one of four charity rescue boats that Italy has denied safe port to, were allowed to disembark on Tuesday after a week at sea, the German group that operates the ship said. The Rise Above boat docked in the port of Reggio Calabria, in the toe of Italy, shortly after dawn and the 89 people it had picked up in the Mediterranean were let ashore.

Control of Congress - and Biden's power - on the ballot in U.S. midterms

Americans on Tuesday cast the final ballots in U.S. midterm elections that will determine whether Democrats lose control of Congress, and with it the ability to push forward on President Joe Biden's agenda in the next two years. The party that controls the White House typically loses seats in midterm elections, and nonpartisan forecasts suggest Tuesday's results will be no exception, as concerns about high inflation and crime outweigh the end of national abortion rights and the violence of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol in voters' minds.

EU's von der Leyen: "Let us not take the highway to hell"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged countries to hasten action on climate change, speaking at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm El Sheikh on Tuesday. "The global fossil fuel crisis must be a game changer. So let us not take the 'highway to hell' but let's earn the clean ticket to heaven," she said, echoing remarks by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday.

Iran's judiciary says it will deal firmly with protesters

Iran's courts will deal firmly with anyone who causes disruption or commits crimes during a wave of anti-government protests, the judiciary said on Tuesday, signalling the authorities intend to hand down harsh sentences to convicted demonstrators. One of the biggest challenges to Iran's clerical leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the demonstrations have already persisted for eight weeks despite tough security measures and severe warnings from security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)