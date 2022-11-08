US Domestic News Roundup: Drawing for record $1.9 billion U.S. Powerball jackpot delayed; Trump says he will make a 'big announcement' on Nov 15 and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Drawing for record $1.9 billion U.S. Powerball jackpot delayed

Punters anxiously waiting to find out if they have won the United States' record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot will have to hang on a little while longer after the drawing was again delayed on Tuesday. The jackpot grew to a whopping $1.9 billion after no one secured a winning ticket in Saturday night's drawing, according to lottery officials.

Trump says he will make a 'big announcement' on Nov 15

Former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Monday he would mount a 2024 presidential run as soon as next week, saying at a political rally in Ohio on Monday he would make a "big announcement" on Nov. 15. "I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Trump told supporters at a rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance ahead of the midterm elections.

Factbox-These U.S. election deniers want to run the 2024 elections in battleground states

Republicans who back former President Donald Trump's false claim the 2020 election was stolen have become their party's nominees for secretary of state in battleground states where they can play a decisive role in choosing a U.S. president. Should they defeat their Democratic opponents in Tuesday's vote, these election deniers will be in charge of elections and vote counts in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada during the 2024 White House contest.

Pelosi says attack on her husband will affect decision whether to retire

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday the recent attack on her husband by a hammer-wielding intruder in their home was especially painful to her knowing she was "the target" and would factor into her decision about when to retire from Congress. Appearing on CNN in her first televised interview since Paul Pelosi suffered skull fractures and other injuries in the Oct. 28 assault, the speaker said it stemmed from the same strain of "misrepresentation" that led a mob to storm the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021.

Biden warns on risk to democracy, Trump hints at another run on eve of midterms

In a stark closing argument ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, President Joe Biden on Monday warned that a Republican victory could weaken the country's democratic institutions, while former President Donald Trump hinted he could announce another White House bid as soon as next week. Biden's comments reflected the deep political divide in the United States ahead of Nov. 8 elections that could see Republicans win control of one or both chambers of Congress.

Election-eve lawsuits target U.S. ballot rules

Hours before U.S midterm voters head to the polls on Tuesday, courts were hearing a handful of last-minute lawsuits that could govern election rules and the counting of ballots in battleground states. The lawsuits, filed in states with key races, mark the tail-end of a months-long legal push by Democrats and Republicans to define the rules for voting in Tuesday's election. Attorneys are also preparing for post-election challenges in the days and weeks after the midterms.

Election deniers on ballot aim to run U.S. presidential vote in 2024

Americans in key election battlegrounds on Tuesday will decide who will run the 2024 presidential vote in their states, choosing from a slate of candidates that includes Republicans who back former President Donald Trump's false claim that he won in 2020. In 30 of the country's 50 states, so-called "election deniers" are candidates for at least one of the state's positions overseeing elections - governor, secretary of state or attorney general, according to nonprofit advocacy group States United Action.

Elon Musk's Twitter girds for surge in U.S. midterm election misinformation

Days after Twitter Inc fired half its staff and new owner Elon Musk tweeted a recommendation to vote for Republican candidates, election experts are anxiously bracing for a surge in online misinformation as Americans head to the polls on Tuesday. Researchers who study election misinformation say threats, offensive language and false rumors of election fraud have been circulating widely ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress for the next two years.

Control of Congress - and Biden's power - on the ballot in U.S. midterms

Americans on Tuesday cast the final ballots in U.S. midterm elections that will determine whether Democrats lose control of Congress, and with it the ability to push forward on President Joe Biden's agenda in the next two years. The party that controls the White House typically loses seats in midterm elections, and nonpartisan forecasts suggest Tuesday's results will be no exception, as concerns about high inflation and crime outweigh the end of national abortion rights and the violence of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol in voters' minds.

New Mexico city passes ordinance to block abortion clinics from operating

A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called "sanctuary city for the unborn" ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates. Hobbs does not have an abortion clinic, but could be a place for such a clinic that could serve people from Republican-controlled Texas, to the east. Whole Woman's Health, one of the largest providers of abortions in the United States, has told Reuters it was interested in opening a clinic in Hobbs or nearby Clovis.

