US Domestic News Roundup: Trump-backed Mastriano concedes in Pennsylvania governor race; Three dead, two injured in University of Virginia campus shooting and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump-backed Mastriano concedes in Pennsylvania governor race

Republican Doug Mastriano conceded defeat on Sunday in his run for Pennsylvania's governorship in a statement that contrasted with the far-right candidate's sharp, divisive rhetoric during the race. "Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray that he leads well," Mastriano said in a statement posted on his Twitter feed.

Three dead, two injured in University of Virginia campus shooting

A shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia late Sunday left three people dead and two wounded, university police said in a tweet, adding that the suspect was still at large and "armed and dangerous". The university police identified a student, Christopher Darnell Jones as the suspect, and said multiple agencies were engaged in an active search.

Exclusive-Russian software disguised as American finds its way into U.S. Army, CDC apps

Thousands of smartphone applications in Apple and Google's online stores contain computer code developed by a technology company, Pushwoosh, that presents itself as based in the United States, but is actually Russian, Reuters has found. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States' main agency for fighting major health threats, said it had been deceived into believing Pushwoosh was based in the U.S. capital. After learning about its Russian roots from Reuters, it removed Pushwoosh software from seven public-facing apps, citing security concerns.

US Senate to tackle gov't spending, debt limit, marriage equality, Schumer says

The U.S. Senate will focus on government spending, the nation's debt ceiling and marriage equality, among other issues during its remaining so-called lame duck session, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told MSNBC in an interview on Monday.

'Cockeyed optimist' Biden pushes unity with Republicans after Democrats retain Senate

As election forecasts darkened for his Democratic party, U.S. President Joe Biden kept predicting things would turn around. This weekend, he was vindicated as Democrats retained control of the U.S. Senate, bucking history, media projections and pundits who warned voters cared more about gas prices than Biden's warnings that equality and democracy were under threat.

U.S. Democrats aim at vote reform, gay marriage, debt ceiling in 'lame duck' Congress

Democrats in the U.S. Congress aim to pass bills protecting same-sex marriage, clarifying lawmakers' role in certifying presidential elections and raising the nation's debt ceiling when they return from the campaign trail on Monday. President Joe Biden's party got a boost over the weekend when it learned it would keep control of the Senate for the next two years, while control of the House of Representatives is still up in the air as votes are counted after Tuesday's midterm election.

Trump-inspired bids to take over elections in key U.S. states fall flat

A slate of conspiracy theorists seeking to take over key U.S. election posts lost races in battleground states, after months of warnings from election experts and Democrats that their ascension could threaten American democracy itself. The final nail in the coffin arrived on Saturday in Nevada, where Republican Jim Marchant, who helped organize candidates under the "America First" banner, lost his bid to become the state's top election official to Democrat Cisco Aguilar, Edison Research projected.

U.S. House control hinges on tight races after Democrats take Senate

Control of the U.S. House of Representatives hinged on Monday on several tight races that could secure a majority for Republicans following midterm elections that saw President Joe Biden's Democrats beat expectations and retain the Senate. Republicans were closer to taking the House, having won 211 seats compared to Democrats' 206, with 218 needed for a majority. But the final outcome might not be known for days as officials continue counting ballots nearly a week after Americans went to the polls.

Democratic congressional leaders vow to address U.S. debt limit

Congressional Democratic leaders on Sunday vowed to tackle the nation's debt ceiling in coming weeks, saying their party's election victories offer them leverage even as Republicans have promised a potentially explosive fight. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said they would act while President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats control both chambers.

Democrats' big midterm gains threaten Wall Street's split-government hopes

A stronger-than-expected showing by Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections may force investors to rethink the split government scenario many had expected. Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate, extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections. Republicans remain close to seizing control of the House of Representatives as officials continued counting ballots, with results expected to become apparent over the next several days.

(With inputs from agencies.)