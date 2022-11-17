US Domestic News Roundup: Same-sex marriage protection bill clears initial hurdle in U.S. Senate; Democrat Bass wins race for Los Angeles mayor, defeating Caruso and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Same-sex marriage protection bill clears initial hurdle in U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to advance a bill protecting federal recognition of same-sex marriage, prompted by concerns that a more conservative Supreme Court could reverse a 2015 decision that made it legal nationwide. The bill garnered the 60 votes required to limit debate before a final vote on its passage. It would serve as a legal backstop against any future Supreme Court action by requiring the federal government to recognize any marriage that was legal in the state it was performed.

Democrat Bass wins race for Los Angeles mayor, defeating Caruso

Karen Bass, a Democratic U.S. congresswoman, was projected on Wednesday to beat Rick Caruso in the race for Los Angeles mayor, becoming the first woman to lead the nation's second-largest city. Bass, 69, was leading real estate developer Caruso by a margin of 53.1% to 46.9% on Wednesday evening with 76% of the vote counted, according to Edison Research.

Republicans win U.S. House majority, setting stage for divided government

Republicans were projected to win a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, setting the stage for two years of divided government as President Joe Biden's Democratic Party held control of the Senate. The victory gives Republicans the power to rein in Biden's agenda, as well as to launch potentially politically damaging probes of his administration and family, though it falls far short of the "red wave" the party had hoped for.

In Seattle, an Iranian protests in a way banned back home - through dance

Hair uncovered and hands painted red, Iranian-born choreographer Parmida Ziaei dances in the streets and on stage to show her support for demonstrators more than 6,000 miles (10,000 km) from her home in Seattle. Iran has been engulfed in protests since Mahsa Amini, 22, died on Sept. 16 after she was arrested for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic's strict dress code imposed on women.

Gobble, gobble, gulp! Food prices put the bite on U.S. Thanksgiving feast

Let the sticker shock begin: The upcoming U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, a time when families and friends typically celebrate with groaning sideboards, a stuffed turkey, and a more-is-better-than-less attitude, is going to cost roughly 20% more than last year, according to estimates compiled by the American Farm Bureau Federation in an annual survey of grocery prices. Blame it on the weather, Russia's invasion of Ukraine or corporations' drive to maximize profits, all of which have had a hand in rising food prices, but this year's jump is the largest since the Farm Bureau's first Thanksgiving dinner cost survey in 1986.

U.S. senator questions Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift sales complaints

Ticketmaster faced new questions from a Democratic U.S. senator over its sales practices on Thursday, two days after Taylor Swift fans complained about website outages and long waits to buy tickets to her upcoming U.S. tour. In the letter to Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Senator Amy Klobuchar voiced "serious concern about the state of competition in the ticketing industry and its harmful impact on consumers."

Biden's team warily welcomes Trump's 2024 presidential run

Donald Trump's decision to jump into the 2024 race could help give Joe Biden a second term in the White House, the Democratic president and his aides believe, viewing his Republican predecessor as a vulnerable and defeated politician even as they fret about the impact a bitter campaign could have on America. Several Biden aides and advisers, speaking on condition of anonymity, gave their assessment of how the president and his team view Trump's entry into the race. Trump made his announcement on Tuesday night as he sought to get a jump on potential rivals for the Republican nomination.

Pence says he will not testify before U.S. House Jan. 6 panel

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he would not testify before the House of Representatives panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol because Congress "has no right to my testimony." In an interview with CBS News, Pence said it would establish a "terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House."

Starbucks U.S. workers at 100 stores plan one-day walkout

Workers at more than 100 U.S. company-owned Starbucks locations plan to strike for one day on Thursday to protest what they say is illegal retaliation against their union organizing. The walkout comes on the one day each year that Starbucks gives away reusable, red, holiday-themed cups to customers with coffee purchases. In the past, the promotion has driven up traffic, resulting in long lines and stores' quickly running out of the cups.

Wisconsin parade attacker sentenced to life in prison without parole

A Wisconsin man convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove through a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow handed down six consecutive life prison terms to Darrell Brooks, 40, who was found guilty on Oct. 26 of 76 criminal counts, including six counts of intentional homicide.

