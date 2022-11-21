US Domestic News Roundup: Arizona attorney general wants report on voting machine problems; As Biden turns 80, Americans ask 'What's too old?' and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Arizona attorney general wants report on voting machine problems

Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office has demanded that Maricopa County officials provide a report on the voting machine problems that caused some delays in the battleground state during this month's midterm elections. A letter dated Saturday by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright calls for county officials to report by Nov. 28 on the specific problems related to the printers at each location as well on how poll workers were trained.

As Biden turns 80, Americans ask 'What's too old?'

Joe Biden turns 80 on Sunday, making him the first octogenarian president in U.S. history. He is set to celebrate his birthday with a brunch hosted by his wife, Jill, a celebration that got an extra lift this weekend with his granddaughter's wedding at the White House on Saturday.

Snowstorm batters western New York, restricting travel ahead of Thanksgiving

Snowfall of more than 6 feet in western New York state prompted local officials on Saturday to further restrict road travel and forced airlines to cancel flights in the Buffalo area, just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week. New York Governor Kathy Hochul called in the National Guard, deploying about 150 members to help with snow removal and resident needs in the hardest-hit parts of Erie County.

Two largest U.S. rail unions to report contract vote Monday

The two largest U.S. rail unions representing conductors and engineers are set to announce Monday results of votes on a tentative contract deal reached in September amid growing concerns a possible work stoppage could cause significant damage to the U.S. economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and the transportation division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD) -- representing about half of all unionized rail employees are set to report results. Seven of the 12 unions involved in the talks have approved the deal, while three have voted against it but agreed to extend a strike deadline until at least Dec. 4.

Two militants sentenced to death for killing U.S. blogger escape from Bangladesh court

Two Islamist militants sentenced to death for killing a U.S. blogger critical of religious extremism escaped from a crowded court in Bangladesh's Dhaka on Sunday. Avijit Roy, an engineer of Bangladeshi origin, was hacked to death by machete-wielding assailants in February 2015 while returning home with his wife from a Dhaka book fair. His wife, blogger Rafida Bonya Ahmed, suffered head injuries and lost a thumb in the attack.

Top U.S. House Republican McCarthy plans special committee on China

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Sunday he would form a select committee on China if he is elected speaker of the chamber, accusing the Biden administration of not standing up to Beijing.

"China is the No. 1 country when it comes to intellectual property theft," he told Fox News in an interview.

Colorado Springs police probe motive in LGBTQ nightclub shooting

Police in Colorado Springs on Monday were expected to release more details about the weekend shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub that killed five people and injured 25 more in what rights advocates suspect was a hate crime. Further details could also emerge about the patrons whom police called heroes for rushing the gunman and halting the attack late Saturday night at Club Q in Colorado's second-largest city.

At least one dead after Cuban migrant vessel capsizes off Florida coast, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday said it has recovered the body of one person after a vessel carrying Cuban migrants capsized off Florida's Little Torch Key, adding it rescued nine people and was searching for five others. Survivors told rescuers a total of 19 people were originally on the homemade vessel and that four people drowned immediately after it capsized, Coast Guard spokesperson Nicole Groll said.

U.S. Justice Dept. names war crimes expert as special counsel for Trump probes

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Donald Trump including the former president's handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Garland's announcement came three days after Trump, a Republican, announced he would run for president again in 2024. Garland said Trump's candidacy, as well as Democratic President Biden's stated intention to run for re-election, made the appointment of a special counsel necessary.

Factbox: Key winners at the 2022 American Music Awards

The 2022 fan-voted American Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, hosted by Wayne Brady. Following is a list of winners in key categories;

