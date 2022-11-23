US Domestic News Roundup: NCAA not liable in widow's $55 million concussion liability suit, jury says; U.S. Supreme Court clears way for lawmakers to get Trump's tax returns and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

NCAA not liable in widow's $55 million concussion liability suit, jury says

The National Collegiate Athletic Association on Tuesday beat a $55 million lawsuit brought by the widow of a former University Southern California linebacker who said the organization failed to adequately protect her husband from concussions. A jury in California state court ruled against Alana Gee on her claims that the NCAA failed to take reasonable precautions around concussions and educate players on the dangers of repeated head collisions. Her husband, Matthew Gee, played at USC from 1988 to 1992 and died in 2018 after allegedly suffering from the brain condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

U.S. Supreme Court clears way for lawmakers to get Trump's tax returns

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the release of Donald Trump's tax returns to a House of Representatives committee, handing a defeat to the Republican former president who had called the Democratic-led panel's request politically motivated. The justices denied Trump's Oct. 31 emergency application to block a lower court's ruling that upheld the Ways and Means Committee's request for his tax records as a justified part of the panel's legislative work. No justice publicly dissented from the decision.

Seven killed, several wounded in Virginia Walmart shooting

Seven people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, authorities said, just days after a gunman killed five and injured 17 at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The city of Chesapeake confirmed the deaths in a tweet early on Wednesday, citing the city police.

Colorado Springs shooting suspect moved from hospital to jail

The suspect in the mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 17 at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub was transferred to jail on Tuesday from the hospital where he was in police custody, and was scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was held on charges that include five counts of first-degree murder and bias crimes stemming from the Saturday night killings. Prosecutors said that after he was out of the hospital they expected to file formal criminal charges that may differ.

Woman challenges Republican Herschel Walker to face abortion claim in public

A woman who alleges that U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker pressured her into having an abortion in 1993 on Tuesday challenged the Republican, who has said he opposes abortion with no exceptions, to meet her publicly before next month's Georgia run-off election. The woman, who appeared at a news conference with attorney Gloria Allred but withheld her name, issued the challenge two weeks ahead of the Dec. 6 run-off contest in which Walker hopes to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock.

Top House Republican McCarthy threatens impeachment of Homeland Security chief

The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, on Tuesday called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to step down, warning that the House may try to impeach him when Republicans take the majority next year. McCarthy, who hopes to be elected as House Speaker when the new Congress is sworn in in January, added that his colleagues will hold congressional hearings at the U.S.-Mexico border after taking control of the chamber, in what he described as an effort to force Democrats to see conditions there first-hand.

Alex Jones loses bid to slash $50 million Sandy Hook defamation verdict

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Tuesday failed in his bid to slash a nearly $50 million defamation verdict against him over his false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble rejected arguments by a lawyer for Jones and the parent company of his Infowars website that a Texas state law capping certain types of damages meant that the August verdict in favor of two parents of a child slain at Sandy Hook should be cut by more than $40 million.

Trump rebuffed by judge in New York fraud lawsuit, trial date set

A New York judge has scheduled an October 2023 trial for former U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization in a lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James accusing them of fraudulently overvaluing the real estate company's assets and Trump's net worth. Justice Arthur Engoron of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan set the trial date during a contentious hearing on Tuesday following motions by the Trumps the night before to have the civil lawsuit dismissed.

FDA says Philips filed 21,000 reports on bad foam Aug-Oct

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday said Philips filed 21,000 medical device reports in connection with faulty foam in its ventilation and sleep apnoea devices in the Aug-Oct 2022 period. Philips has been recalling 5.5 million such devices since June 2021 after it became aware that a foam part can deteriorate and threaten users' health.

After Club Q attack, LGBT venues grapple with safety concerns

After the 2016 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Florida, the owners of New York City gay bar C'mon Everybody hired more security staff, and the LGBT landmark Stonewall Inn ran active-shooter safety drills with its bartenders. Those bars and other LGBT spaces around the country are again weighing how to keep their staff and patrons safe after a gunman killed five people and injured 17 more at an LGBT club in Colorado Springs. Many worry that physical security measures can only go so far, and that staunching a surge of inflammatory anti-LGBT rhetoric is a better tactic.

(With inputs from agencies.)