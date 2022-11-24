US Domestic News Roundup: Trump is sued again by writer for defamation, and battery, over alleged rape; Walmart supervisor opens fire on Virginia co-workers, killing 6 and himself and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump is sued again by writer for defamation, and battery, over alleged rape

Donald Trump was sued for defamation a second time on Thursday by a writer who accused the former U.S. president of lying by denying that he raped her 27 years ago. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll also accused Trump of battery in an alleged encounter at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan.

Walmart supervisor opens fire on Virginia co-workers, killing 6 and himself

A Walmart supervisor armed with a handgun and several magazines of ammunition opened fire on fellow employees in a Virginia store, killing six people before turning the gun on himself in a break room, witnesses and police said on Wednesday.

The country's latest mass shooting on Tuesday night shook the town of Chesapeake, about 200 miles (320 km) south of Washington, and comes on the heels of last weekend's massacre in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where a gunman killed five at an LBGTQ nightclub.

Top Georgia court orders the U.S. state's abortion law back into effect

Georgia can enforce a law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy while the state appeals a lower court order striking it down, the state's highest court ruled on Wednesday. The Supreme Court of Georgia did not give a reason for its unanimous order. The state law, which originally took effect this past summer, has been challenged by Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights groups.

Georgia Supreme Court allows early voting in U.S. Senate runoff on Saturday

The Georgia Supreme Court allowed counties to hold early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, denying a bid by state Republicans to block the early voting. The one-sentence unanimous ruling on Wednesday by the court upheld last week's decision by a Fulton County judge that blocked a directive from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican. That directive had prohibited counties from voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Democrat Peltola re-elected to U.S. House in Alaska

U.S. Representative Mary Peltola of Alaska, a Democrat first elected in August, was reelected to a full two-year term on Wednesday, beating two Republicans, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and businessman Nick Begich. Peltola came out on top after Alaska finished tabulating all ballots in a publicly broadcast session using its new "ranked choice" system, which allows voters to list candidates in order of preference.

Alaska's Murkowski, Peltola win reelection in latest Trump rebuke

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Representative Mary Peltola of Alaska both won reelection against opponents backed by Donald Trump on Wednesday, the latest high-profile defeats of candidates supported by the former president. Peltola and Murkowski came out on top after Alaska officials finished tabulating all ballots from the Nov. 8 election using the state's new "ranked choice" system, which allows voters to list candidates in order of preference.

Six states urge U.S. Supreme Court to keep block on Biden student debt relief

Six states on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject President Joe Biden's bid to reinstate his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt that they have argued exceeded his administration's authority. The states - Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina - filed a response to the Biden administration's request for the justices to lift a lower court's injunction halting the program while litigation over its legality continues. Five of the six states are Republican governed while the other, Kansas, has a Republican attorney general.

Judge blocks New York limits on carrying guns on private property

A federal judge has blocked New York from restricting the carrying of guns on private property under a Democratic-backed law adopted following the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling that struck down the state's strict gun permitting regime. Tuesday's ruling by U.S. District Judge John Sinatra in Buffalo struck down a provision in the law that made it a felony for a licensed gun owner to possess a firearm on any private property unless the property owner allowed it with a sign or by giving express consent.

Battered Colorado Springs shooting suspect appears in a wheelchair at hearing

The suspect in a mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 17 at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub appeared in a court hearing on Wednesday with obvious facial injuries, mumbling their name while slumped to the side in a wheelchair. The initial hearing, conducted by video link from jail, was the public's first look at Anderson Lee Aldrich since the shooting and the suspect's beating by club patrons late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Democrats weigh options after Supreme Court decision on Trump taxes

U.S. congressional Democrats on Wednesday grappled with the daunting task of reviewing six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns as Republicans prepared to take control of the House of Representatives in less than six weeks. Members of the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee said they hope to receive Trump's returns as soon as next week after the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Trump's bid to shield the records from congressional scrutiny.

