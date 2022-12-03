World News Roundup: Ex-South Korean official arrested over case of man slain by North Korea; Magnitude 6.1 quake hits Indonesia's West Java and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ex-South Korean official arrested over case of man slain by North Korea

A former South Korean national security advisor was arrested on Saturday over his suspected manipulation of a 2020 case where a fisheries official was killed at sea by North Korean troops. The murder case has sparked controversy as the family of the official, Lee Dae-jun, refuted claims by the administration of former President Moon Jae-in that he sought to defect to the North due to gambling debts, mental health issues and an unhappy life.

Magnitude 6.1 quake hits Indonesia's West Java

A quake of 6.1 magnitudes hit Indonesia's West Java area on Saturday, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said, sending people running out of buildings. The quake has no tsunami potential, the agency said. It was felt in the capital Jakarta, around 200 km from the epicenter.

Indian state will proceed 'no matter what' with protest-hit Adani port-minister

India's Kerala state will proceed "no matter what" with a $900 million port project and is open to deploying federal police if needed to protect it from protesters blocking construction, a government minister told Reuters on Saturday. The local fishing community, led by Catholic priests, has blocked the construction of Vizhinjam port by Adani Group for almost four months, erecting a makeshift shelter at the port's entrance. The protesters say the huge project causes coastal erosion that has undermined their livelihoods, calling for a complete halt on the construction.

Beijing, Shenzhen loosen more COVID curbs as China fine-tunes policy

Beijing residents on Saturday cheered the removal of COVID-19 testing booths while Shenzhen said it would no longer require commuters to present test results to travel, as an easing of China's virus curbs gathered pace. Although daily cases are near all-time highs, some cities are taking steps to loosen COVID testing requirements and quarantine rules as China looks to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted amid a sharp economic slowdown and public frustration that has boiled over into unrest.

In title bout, 'Chocolatito' fights for Nicaragua leader Daniel Ortega

When Nicaragua's boxing great Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez struts into a glitzy U.S. ring bidding to become six-time world champion on Saturday, he will also represent a vast sporting project of another man: authoritarian President Daniel Ortega. A small fighter renowned for his blistering speed and willingness to wear the Sandinista flag stitched to his boxing shorts, Gonzalez, 35, is looking to the fight in Glendale, Arizona to cement his legacy by snatching the WBC Super Flyweight title in his third bout against old foe Juan Francisco Estrada.

Russia says 'dangerous' price cap won't curb demand for its oil

Russia said on Saturday it would continue to find buyers for its oil, despite what it said was a "dangerous" attempt by Western governments to introduce a price cap on its oil exports.

A coalition of Western countries led by the G7 group of nations agreed on Friday to cap the price of Russian seaborne oil at $60 a barrel, as they aim to limit Moscow's revenues and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine.

Italy's Catholic Church reintroduces handshakes during Mass

Italy's Catholic Church is reintroducing handshakes for the "sign of peace" during Mass as part of a wider relaxation of anti-COVID-19 measures. "It will be possible to restore the usual form of exchanging the sign of peace," the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) said in a letter to bishops.

G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil

The Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia on Friday said they had agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after European Union members overcame resistance from Poland and hammered out a political agreement earlier in the day. The EU agreed the price after the holdout Poland gave its support, paving the way for formal approval over the weekend.

U.S. says it remains ready to meet with Russia over nuclear treaty talks

The United States remains ready to meet Russia for talks over a nuclear treaty despite Moscow has accused Washington of toxic anti-Russian behavior that it cited to pull out of the negotiations earlier this week, the State Department said. Russia withdrew from the New START nuclear treaty talks with U.S. officials in Cairo this week. As the last surviving arms pact of its kind between the world's two biggest nuclear powers, New START limits the number of atomic warheads that each side can deploy and has symbolic as well as practical significance.

Biden not planning to speak to Putin for now, G7 agrees oil price cap

U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to speak to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, about ending the Ukraine war as conditions for such discussions currently do not exist, the White House said on Friday. "We're just not at a point now where talks seem to be a fruitful avenue to approach right now," national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

