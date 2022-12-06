US Domestic News Roundup: Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker in pet theft sentenced to 21 years; Biden to visit Taiwan's TSMC chip plant in Arizona, hail supply chain fixes and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker in pet theft sentenced to 21 years

The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker during the theft of two of the singer's French bulldogs in Hollywood last year pleaded no contest to attempted murder on Monday and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in prison. As part of the no-contest plea - the legal equivalent to a guilty plea in California - James Howard Jackson also admitted in court to inflicting great bodily injury on the man he shot in the chest, Ryan Fischer, who survived the attack.

Biden to visit Taiwan's TSMC chip plant in Arizona, hail supply chain fixes

President Joe Biden will visit the Arizona plant of TSMC on Tuesday as the Taiwanese chipmaker is set to more than triple its planned investment in the factory to $40 billion, among the largest foreign investments in U.S. history. The investment is a big win for Biden after supply-chain issues disrupted the U.S. economy early in his presidency.

Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Look Who's Talking' Star, dies aged 71

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame in her role on the hit TV series "Cheers", died on Monday after a short battle with cancer. She was 71. Alley's death was confirmed to Reuters by her representative and through a statement from her children posted on her official Twitter account saying that the actress had died at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida.

White House asks Republicans to condemn Trump remarks on U.S. Constitution

The White House on Monday condemned Donald Trump's weekend remarks that called for suspension of constitutional rules, and urged more Republicans to come forward to rebuke the former president. "Every President and every member of Congress swears to 'defend' the Constitution of the United States," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said on Monday.

Supreme Court considers limiting judicial scrutiny in U.S. elections

Just eight days before the 2020 presidential election, conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in an opinion involving a Wisconsin voting dispute that "state courts do not have a blank check to rewrite state election laws for federal elections." Kavanaugh's words, along with those of some of his fellow conservative justices criticizing state courts in other election-related disputes, foreshadowed a major case set to be argued on Wednesday that could hand politicians more power over the conduct of elections and limit the ability of state courts to scrutinize these actions.

Democrat Warnock hopes to boost party's U.S. Senate margin in Georgia runoff

A Tuesday runoff election in Georgia between Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican former football star Herschel Walker will determine whether President Joe Biden's party can expand its razor-thin majority in the Senate. The race will also serve as a final test of Donald Trump's clout with midterm election voters as he seeks the Republican nomination to challenge Biden in 2024. The former president had a mixed record in his most competitive endorsements for Congress, including Walker.

North Carolina electric grid shooter 'knew exactly what they were doing,' sheriff says

The orchestrator of gunfire attacks on power stations in North Carolina that left nearly an entire county without electricity for a second straight day knew "exactly" how to disable the stations, sheriff Ronnie Fields said on Monday. Fields' comments came as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warned of a "new level of threat" posed by the incident and called for hardening of critical infrastructure including the power grid.

Colorado suspect set to be charged for LGBTQ club shooting that killed five

The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people in a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub last month is set to be formally charged on Tuesday, potentially facing dozens of counts including murder, attempted murder, assault and hate crimes. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been held without bond at the El Paso County jail stemming from the Nov. 19 rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Twenty-two people were wounded with gunshots or injured in other ways.

U.S. House expected to pass same-sex marriage bill, showing shift in attitudes

A bill protecting federal recognition of same-sex marriages that has the support of both LGBT advocates and religious groups is expected to pass the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday with bipartisan support, a sign of a significant cultural shift in a divided nation. The Respect for Marriage Act, which passed the U.S. Senate last week, was designed as a backstop to the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, known as Obergefell v. Hodges.

Jury deliberating in Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial

Jurors in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial started deliberating on Monday, following four weeks of testimony about executive pay practices at Donald Trump's real estate company that prosecutors said amounted to a criminal scheme that went on for at least 15 years. During approximately four hours of deliberations on Monday, jurors sent one note to the judge requesting clarification on one of the charges. The jury will pick resume on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)