World News Roundup: North Korea confirms 'important' spy satellite test for April launch; Russian 'kamikaze' drones hit Kyiv as Putin heads for Belarus and more

North Korea confirms 'important' spy satellite test for April launch

North Korea's state media KCNA said on Monday the country conducted an "important, final phase" test on Sunday for the development of a spy satellite, which it seeks to complete by April 2023. The report was released a day after the South Korean and Japanese militaries reported the isolated North's launch of two intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward its east coast.

Russian 'kamikaze' drones hit Kyiv as Putin heads for Belarus

Moscow launched a "kamikaze" drone attack on Monday, hitting key infrastructure in and around Kyiv, as Russian President Vladimir Putin heads for Belarus, fuelling fears he will pressure his ex-Soviet ally to join a new offensive on Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force said its air defences shot down 30 drones, the third Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital in six days and the latest in a series of assaults since October that have targeted the Ukrainian power grid, causing sweeping blackouts amid sub-freezing temperatures.

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar wins motion of confidence in parliament

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's motion of confidence was passed in parliament on Monday, winning vital backing for his premiership after an election last month returned an unprecedented hung parliament. Anwar had convened parliament to prove his majority, after rival and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin cast doubt on his support.

U.S. leaves door open for Iran nuclear diplomacy

For nearly two years the United States has tried and failed to negotiate a revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal yet Washington and its European allies refuse to close the door to diplomacy. Their reasons reflect the danger of alternative approaches, the unpredictable consequences of a military strike on Iran, and the belief that there is still time to alter Tehran's course: even if it is inching toward making fissile material it is not there yet, nor has it mastered the technology to build a bomb, according to officials.

South Africa's Ramaphosa: wounded president re-elected to party helm

President Cyril Ramaphosa, the anti-apartheid champion who become one of South Africa's wealthiest businessmen, survived a challenge for the leadership of his party on Monday, days after he was spared impeachment proceedings over a scandal dubbed "Farmgate". He took on the presidency in 2018 after being elected party leader in 2017, vowing to root out corruption and fix the economy. But just as he was about to start campaigning for his second term, he faced calls to quit after an advisory panel found preliminary evidence that he may have committed misconduct.

Hasidic Jewish refugees from Ukraine celebrate Hanukkah at Hungarian shelter

An elderly man in a community of Hasidic Jewish refugees from Ukraine lit the first candle of Hanukkah in their rescue shelter in Hungary, which is home to around 150 people on the shores of Lake Balaton. Saul Melamed, who first fled from Donetsk to Kyiv years before the Russian invasion, sang at the solemn candle lighting with families standing around as they celebrated their first Hanukkah away from their homeland.

Putin due in Belarus for talks amid fears of new assault on Ukraine

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was due in Belarus on Monday amid fears in Kyiv that he intended to pressure his ex-Soviet ally to join a planned ground offensive that would open a new front against Ukraine. Putin, whose troops have been driven back in Ukraine's north, northeast and south since invading in February, is taking a more public role in the war and visited his operation's headquarters to sound out military commanders on Friday.

Six dead, including suspect, after shooting in Canada's Vaughan

Five victims and one suspect are dead following a shooting at a condominium in Canada's Vaughan city, just north of Toronto, the York Regional Police department said. Another victim is hospitalized in a serious condition, police said in a statement early on Monday.

China reports first COVID deaths in weeks as official count questioned

China reported its first COVID-related deaths in weeks on Monday amid rising doubts over whether the official count was capturing the full toll of a disease that is ripping through cities after the government relaxed strict anti-virus controls.

Monday's two deaths were the first to be reported by the National Health Commission (NHC) since Dec. 3, days before Beijing announced that it was lifting curbs which had largely kept the virus in check for three years but triggered widespread protests last month.

Runoffs due in most Tunisian districts in controversial parliament election

Runoffs will be held in most Tunisian regions after only 21 candidates secured victory in the first round of parliamentary elections, the electoral commission said on Monday, following the controversial vote marked by a very low turnout. Only 8.8% of Tunisian voters cast ballots in Saturday's parliamentary elections, the country's electoral commission announced after most political parties boycotted the vote as a charade to shore up President Kais Saied's power.

