US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital

U.S President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the Children's National Hospital in Washington on Friday and met with pediatric patients, their families and hospital staff. "For all you parents, be strong. We spend a lot of time in children's hospitals, with patients too. It's going to be okay," Biden told a group of patients gathered for a book reading.

Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump

The congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol released its final report late on Thursday, outlining its case that former U.S. President Donald Trump should face criminal charges of inciting the deadly riot. The House of Representatives Select Committee also made public the transcripts of a number of its interviews and witness testimonies earlier on Thursday and on Wednesday.

Factbox-Jan. 6 report adds to Trump's mounting legal problems

A congressional panel investigating Donald Trump and his supporters' role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress issued its final report this week, urging federal prosecutors to charge the former president with four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection. Additionally, the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee this week said some of Trump's tax records showed his income and tax liability fluctuated dramatically in recent years, raising questions about the legitimacy of some of his deductions and about the Internal Revenue Services' presidential audit program.

'Where else can I go?': Migrants face freezing Christmas at U.S.-Mexico border

Hundreds of migrants prepared to camp in the cold at Mexico's northern border over Christmas, hoping for a swift reversal in U.S. migration restrictions as they endure the bite of a winter storm ravaging the United States. After the U.S. Supreme Court this week ruled that restrictions known as Title 42 could stay in place temporarily, many migrants are facing a Christmas weekend of what Mexico's weather service called a "mass of arctic air."

U.S. deep freeze leaves more than 700,000 without power, thousands of flights canceled

An arctic blast that gripped much of the United States on Saturday left more than 700,000 without power, at least 16 dead from weather-related car crashes and thousands stranded due to flight cancellations. Plummeting temperatures were expected to bring the coldest Christmas Eve on record, and energy systems across the country were strained by rising demand for heat and storm-related damage to transmission lines.

University of California academic workers end weeks-long strike

University of California (UC) academic workers ended a nearly six-week strike on Friday that unions described as the biggest work stoppage ever at a U.S. institution of higher education. Thousands of academic workers went on strike at UC campuses throughout the state on Nov. 14, forming picket lines and staging noisy protests to demand better wages for teaching assistants and others.

Arizona judge dismisses election denier Kari Lake's bid to overturn vote results

An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's effort to overturn the results of her election loss in the state's governor race. The order by Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson was filed on Saturday.

Airlines cancel thousands of U.S. flights over winter storm

Airlines canceled nearly 2,700 U.S. flights as of Saturday afternoon after a massive winter storm snarled airport operations around the country, frustrating thousands of holiday travelers. There were flight delays within, into or out of the United States totaling about 6,200 as of Saturday afternoon, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, which showed total U.S. flight cancellations at around 2,700. The cancellations as of Saturday afternoon included over 750 from Southwest Airlines and nearly 500 from Delta Air Lines Inc.

U.S. Congress passes $1.66 trillion funding bill, Biden to sign

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a $1.66 trillion government funding bill that provides record military funding and sends emergency aid to Ukraine, hours before a midnight deadline. The spending bill for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 was approved on a largely party-line vote of 225-201, following Senate passage the previous day.

NFL-Baby, it's cold outside: Teams, fans adapt as deep freeze hits U.S

The National Football League (NFL) was hit by the cold that pummeled the United States on Saturday as fans bundled up to watch late-season showdowns in punishing conditions. Cities from Pennsylvania to Georgia were expected to experience their coldest-ever Christmas Eve as an arctic blast gripped much the United States, roiling travel plans during the busy holiday season.

(With inputs from agencies.)