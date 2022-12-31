NATIONAL SCHEDULE

Left Menu

National news schedule for Saturday, December 31: NATIONAL * Updates on COVID-19 situation, Uzbekistan cough syrup case * Rahul Gandhi press conference at 12.30 pm at Congress headquarters * Political developments and party briefings NCR * Delhi L-G V K Saxena, NGT chairperson A K Goel to visit Najafgarh drain at 10 am * New Year celebrations: Stories related to traffic, drunk driving, security arrangements and possible surge in footfall at Kartavya Path * 'Mega PTM' in Delhi government schools. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to attend * Developments related to COVID-19 * Story on last round of DU admissions * Aam Aadmi Party to launch its 'BJP's 15 years Vs AAP's 3 weeks' campaign * Story on cold day, fog * BJP press conference * AAP press conference NORTH * New Year tourist rush: Stories from Himachal, Rajasthan * Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau press conference * Yearender-Rajasthan SOUTH * Karnataka Amit Shah to preside over foundation stone laying of Central Intelligence Training Institute. Inauguration of ITBP’s residential, non residential complexes. Shah will address gathering at Devenhalli, Bangalore (Rural) at 11 am.

Amit Shah to visit Sauharda Cooperative Federation in Bengaluru at 1 pm. Bengaluru: Video story on Covid vaccination drive/vaccination stock availability.

* Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin to preside over event at Chennai District Masters Athletic Championship 2022.

* Kerala Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan to attend government programmes in Kochi at 12 noon. EAST * Assam: Cabinet meeting * Bihar: Story on illegal mining * West Bengal: New Year eve celebrations WEST * * Mumbai: New year eve story

