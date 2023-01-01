BJP can alone ensure bright future for India: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party that can help India to grow and protect and ensure a bright future for the country. Bommai on Saturday participated at the Booth level Vijay Sankalp Convention in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah marked his presence.

Speaking at the event, Bommai said, "There are around 2,000 political parties. It is a matter of pride that they are working as members of BJP which is the biggest political party in the world and it has more members than the Communist Party of China." The Karnataka CM said BJP is not only the biggest party but its ideology is also big. He said BJP considers the nation ahead of everything.

"We are ready to live for the country and die for the country. Ours is a party of patriots. Whereas the Congress leaders are only for the sake of power, and this is the difference between them and us. We say Bharat Mata Ki Jai, and they say Sonia Mata Ki Jai. While their loyalty is for the Italy leader, our devotion is for Bharat Mata," Bommai said. He said the BJP can alone ensure unity, integrity, internal and external security, economic development, social amity, concern for the poor, and the launch of welfare schemes. For any party to become successful, its policy, ideology, activism, and members are responsible. The BJP has a high-level objective and leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a world leader who can lead the nation with clarity, Bommai said.

Chief Minister said the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government suffered from policy paralysis without taking any decision. The country did not progress at all and the Congress Party ruled the country immorally, he alleged. Bommai further said, "Both the State and nation remained backward in all the fields. For this, Narendra Modi adopted the Gujarat model and ensured the rapid development of India. The PM gave a new direction to the country's leadership. While Modi took decisions, Amit Shah implemented them. Modi took everyone into confidence and repealed Triple Talaq and Article 370 and ensured peace in Jammu & Kashmir. The people do not want those who have failed to protect the Indian borders, land, water, and economy."

The CM said Karnataka is a progressive state but the five-year ruling by Congress had made it most backward. While Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, the state's borrowing had touched Rs 2 lakh crore. "At that time, there was no COVID-19 pandemic. Till the Siddaramaiah government came to power, the total outstanding of Karnataka was around Rs 1 lakh crore, and it increased after he came to power. The incumbent BJP government has achieved economic progress amidst COVID management," Bommai said.

In the previous financial year, he said the economy was managed without taking a loan of Rs 10,000 crore. New national highways have been built and provided tapped water to over 30 lakh households in the last two years. Another 25 lakh houses will be provided tapped water soon, he added. The Chief Minister said the central government schemes like Kisan Sanman, Mudra, Ujwala, PM Awaaz, and Ayushman Bharat are kept before the people. Similarly, the welfare schemes launched by the state government such as Vidyanidhi, Swami Vivekananda Scheme, Stree Samarthya, self-employment scheme, and loan cum subsidy scheme for various traditional professionals will be placed before the people and seek votes. (ANI)

