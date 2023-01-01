PM Modi greets people on New Year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the first day of the new year on Sunday.He tweeted, Have a great 2023 May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2023 08:52 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 08:52 IST
