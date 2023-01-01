Left Menu

Election Commission's 'Mission-929' to take voter turnout in Tripura to over 90%

By all-around efforts from all stakeholders, it will be possible to achieve the target of 92 per cent turnout during the upcoming elections, he said.The official said that the EC is also working on Mission Zero Poll Violence to make the assembly elections peaceful.An elaborate plan has been chalked out to avoid any kind of untoward incident during the elections.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 01-01-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 12:39 IST
Election Commission's 'Mission-929' to take voter turnout in Tripura to over 90%
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) is focusing on 929 polling booths across Tripura, setting a target of 92 per cent voter turnout in the assembly elections due early this year, an official said on Sunday.

These booths recorded a voter turnout of less than 89 per cent, which was the average across 3,328 booths in the 2018 assembly polls, he said.

''To turnaround the relatively low voting percentage in these booths, the EC has launched 'Mission-929'. Apart from an awareness campaign, poll officials will visit senior citizens and persons with disability, and appeal them to cast their votes,'' the official said.

He said all requisite arrangements such as ramps, wheelchairs and separate queues will be arranged at every polling station to felicitate senior citizens and persons with disability.

''Besides, special security measures will be ensured so that voters can cast their votes. By all-around efforts from all stakeholders, it will be possible to achieve the target of 92 per cent turnout during the upcoming elections,'' he said.

The official said that the EC is also working on 'Mission Zero Poll Violence' to make the assembly elections peaceful.

''An elaborate plan has been chalked out to avoid any kind of untoward incident during the elections. Assembly constituency-wise workshops will also be organised to achieve the mission,'' he said.

Even though the elections are held in a festive atmosphere in the state, those are often marred by violence, the official said.

Around 50 companies of central forces have already arrived in the state for election-related deployments, and 50 more companies will be coming to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023