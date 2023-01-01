People celebrate New Year in Telangana

People ushered in the year 2023 by extending greetings and visiting places of worship on Sunday across Telangana. Large number of people wearing facemasks visited temples and churches across the state and offered prayers.

Devotees thronged Lord Venkateshwara temples in Hyderabad besides Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta, and other temples in different parts of the state. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and state Ministers also visited temples and offered prayers. Tamilisai Soundararajan and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also extended New Year greetings to the people.

The Governor held an open house for exchange of New Year greetings and pleasantries at Darbar Hall at Raj Bhavan on Sunday with general public and civil society organisations. Colourful rangolis with 'Happy New Year 2023' messages were drawn in front of homes even as people also burst crackers, cut cakes and played new year songs welcoming 2023.

