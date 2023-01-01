Left Menu

Time has come for Punjab to take decisive leap forward for all-round progress: CM Bhagwant Mann

While greeting the people in the state on the occasion of New Year 2023, CM Mann called upon them to work zealously for the overall development and prosperity of Punjab.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 15:04 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the time has come for Punjab to take a decisive leap forward for all-around progress and growth of the state. While greeting the people in the state on the occasion of New Year 2023, CM Mann called upon them to work zealously for the overall development and prosperity of Punjab.

He paid obeisance at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan Sohana and prayed for peace, harmony and progress in the state and prosperity of the Punjab people, an official statement read. The chief minister also expressed his hopes this new year to bring joy, peace, and success to the Punjabis and also exhorted them to make a firm pledge for making Punjab a frontrunner state in the country.

He, then, reiterated his government's firm commitment to realise the dreams of freedom fighters for development for even the "poorest of the poors". He said that the state was on the threshold to further usher in an era of overall progress and growth besides cementing the bonds of communal harmony, peace, amity and brotherhood, for which all the Punjabis must work zealously in the coming year.

CM Mann called upon the people to welcome the year 2023 with the commitment to work collectively and zealously to preserve the ethos of secularism, sovereignty, communal harmony and national integration. Bhagwant Mann also expressed confidence that the coming year would usher in a new era of overall development and growth for Punjab. He urged the people to follow the path shown by the great Gurus, saints and seers to cement further the bonds of national unity, peace, love and religious tolerance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

