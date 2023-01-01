Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra left a huge impact on people says MDMK Vaiko

This statement comes a day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed there is a huge undercurrent against the BJP and said that his party will win a landslide victory in the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh.

01-01-2023
MDMK Chief and MP Vaiko (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary and MP Vaiko on Sunday said that congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra has left a huge impact on people. Viako said," Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi has left a huge impact on people. The opposition has to unite to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general election. There is a danger to Democracy because of the policies of the Union Government".

'Bharatiya Janata Party is strong in all aspects," Vaiko added. This statement comes a day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed there is a huge undercurrent against the BJP and said that his party will win a landslide victory in the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the Congress leader said "I can give this in writing that Congress is going to sweep the Madhya Pradesh elections. BJP will be seen nowhere. I can guarantee this for you. Every person in MP knows that BJP has formed its government using money." Bharat Jodo Yatra is on a nine-day break after it entered the national capital on December 24.

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

With this yatra, Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the BJP's "divisive politics in the country". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

