Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays obeisance at Gurudwara Singh Shaheedan Sohana on New Year's day

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan Sohana on the first day of the New Year and prayed for peace, harmony and progress in the state and prosperity of its people.

The chief minister wished a happy, peaceful and prosperous 2023 to Punjabis living in the state and across the globe. Expressing hope that the new year will bring peace and success for all the Punjabis, Mann urged them to make a firm pledge to make Punjab a frontrunner state in the country, an official statement said.

He reiterated the firm commitment of his government to realise the dreams of the great freedom fighters so that development must percolate at the grass root level, especially to the poor, it said.

Mann said that the state was on the threshold to further usher in an era of overall progress and growth besides cementing the bonds of communal harmony, peace, amity and brotherhood, for which all the Punjabis must work with enthusiasm.

He also urged people to follow the path shown by the great Gurus, saints and seers to further cement the bonds of national unity, peace, love and religious tolerance.

