"No tax imposed on dreaming" Anil Vij takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi's PM candidate predictions

Haryana Home Minister Anij Vij on Sunday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his predictions as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by some Opposition leaders, and said that there is no tax imposed on "dreaming". Vij said that the Congress party can dream of projecting Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate.

His remarks come after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he has no problems if Rahul Gandhi is made the PM face in the upcoming polls. Congress leader Kamal Nath also had pitched Gandhi as the Opposition's face for the Lok Sabha polls. Taking a jibe at it, Vij said, "Soot na kapas julah latham lattha (fruitless efforts). Congress can declare anyone as the candidate for the post of Prime Minister, it is their internal matter. Till date, no government has imposed any tax on dreaming and Congress can dream."

On the allegations of CID personnel entering Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tent, Home Minister Anil Vij said that the letter regarding the allegations levelled has also come and the government is getting it investigated and will take full action on it. "We are making complete security arrangements for him in Haryana. We have sought route and stoppage information from them and have asked the authorities to provide full security," he added.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's 'BJP guru' remark, Vij said that all the "misconceptions" of the Congress leader should be cleared. "Rahul Gandhi considers RSS and BJP as gurus, so all the misconceptions in his mind should be removed, RSS has always given the message of patriotism," he said.

Earlier on December 31 last year, Gandhi said he considers the Bharatiya Janata Party as his "guru" (teacher) as the BJP shows him a roadmap and teaches him "what should never be done". Addressing a press conference, the Wayanad MP said, "I want them (BJP) to attack us aggressively, this will help the Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)